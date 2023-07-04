Brett Kennedy struggled to find the words to describe what Tuesday meant to him.

It was understandable.

Not many baseball players get one shot at a big league career, nevermind two.

The 2012 Atlantic City High school graduate from Brigantine pitched in his first major league game in five years Tuesday.

Kennedy threw five-plus innings and earned the second win of his big league career as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Washington Nationals 8-4. Since his initial stint in the majors, Kennedy, 28, pitched in the minor and independent leagues. A second chance in the majors seemed far, far away.

“It takes a lot of self belief,” Kennedy told reporters in Washington after the win. “For me, I just didn’t feel like I was done. I don’t know. I got called up (for the first time) at 23, and it was something I never thought I could do. Maybe I needed to go back to indy ball to find that inner drive in me and determination to get me back.”

Kennedy allowed five hits and four runs but pitched better than those statistics indicate. Reds second baseman Jonathan India, who hit two home runs in the win, called Kennedy’s outing "unbelievable" on the Cincinnati postgame TV show.

“Out of nowhere, he just comes in and deals,” India said. “That’s what we needed. We didn’t have a fifth starter, so he came in and did his job. I can’t thank him enough.”

Kennedy was making his first big league appearance since Sept. 7, 2018, when he threw 1⅔ innings for the San Diego Padres in a start against the Cincinnati Reds. He earned his first MLB win since he threw six shutout innings to beat the Colorado Rockies 7-0 on Aug. 31 of that year.

"I’m at a loss for words, and not pitching in a major league game since 2018,” Kennedy said Tuesday. “It just makes everything worth it a little bit.”

The Reds are one of baseball’s surprise teams this season. They are 47-39 and have won 18 of their last 22 games. But Cincinnati needed healthy pitchers with starters Ben Lively, Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo all on the injured list. That created an opportunity for Kennedy.

Tuesday’s game started at 11:05 a.m., a Fourth of July tradition for the Nationals. Kennedy wore high red, white and blue socks with stars and USA on them.

He threw 49 of his 86 pitches for strikes, relying on a fastball that topped out at 95.2 mph and averaged 92.8. He also threw a changeup that averaged 83.3 mph and mixed in a sinker that averaged 92.1. He got five groundouts and three flyouts. He struck out three.

The difference in speed between the fastball/sinker and the changeup kept Washington off balance.

“I had a lot of fun out there,” Kennedy said. “It’s tough not to on this team."

The Reds' offense made things comfortable for Kennedy. India and Spencer Steer knocked in runs with singles in the top of the first. Nick Senzel made it 5-0 Red with a three-run home run in the third.

“As a starter, your job is just to keep the team in the game,” Kennedy said. “We had a lead early. It was just throw strikes and trust the defense. If you give up a run, just limit it and get the team back in the dugout. Let them swing. I don't know how many hits we had today, but it was a lot.”

Kennedy struck out two in the first inning and did not allow a hit until CJ Abrams led off the third with a double. He later scored on a sacrifice fly.

Kennedy retired the side in order in the fourth and then pitched out of trouble in the fifth. He gave up two doubles and a single but allowed just one run to score.

Kenendy allowed a walk and single to begin the sixth. Reds manager David Bell then walked to the mound to pull Kennedy from the game. The Cincinnati fans behind the third-base dugout gave Kennedy a standing ovation as he left the field. Reds reliever Fernando Cruz allowed both runners to score, and they were charged to Kennedy.

“Brett Kennedy, what he did for us today was outstanding,” Bell said. “That was a winning start. He did everything right. He loves to compete. He attacked the strike zone with his best pitches. He got as far as he possibly could on a really hot day. To get to that point was great.”

Both his initial trip to the majors and his return are a testament to Kennedy’s tenacity.

Kennedy, who works out in the offseason at the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville, was a three-year captain of the Atlantic City High School baseball team. He then pitched at Fordham University and led the Rams to the Atlantic 10 championship game as a sophomore and junior.

The Padres selected Kennedy in the 11th round of the June 2015 draft and signed him for a $100,000 bonus. He pitched in six games for the Padres, finishing 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA.

A latissimus dorsi strain cost him much of 2019, and he did not pitch at all in 2020 because the pandemic canceled the minor league season.

The Padres released him in September 2021.

Kennedy began 2022 with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League. The Boston Red Sox signed him last May, and he was 3-6 with a 3.94 ERA for the Portland Sea Dogs, the Red Sox’s Double-A affiliate.

But his career seemed to stall when he was granted his free agency in November.

Kennedy also began this season with the Ducks and went 1-0 with a 3.09 ERA in three starts. The Reds signed him in May, and Kennedy went 2-2 with a 3.71 ERA for the Louisville Bats, the Reds’ Triple-A affiliate.

All that led to Tuesday. Plenty of Cape-Atlantic League players and coaches watched Kennedy pitch Tuesday as the game was shown on the MLB Network.

“It’s so surreal seeing your guy on the TV,” Atlantic City High School baseball coach Brent Bean said. “It’s so awesome. Brett is a hard-working kid. He’s going to do whatever he can do to make himself the best that he can be. To see it today on the television is so cool. My wife and my family, we were just sitting around the TV enjoying every moment of it.”

Who knows what the future will bring for Kennedy? Nothing is guaranteed for players like him.

“For me, I want to help the team win,” Kennedy said. “I don’t know where that’s going to be. I don’t know when it will be or what. But anytime they ask me to go out there and help the team win, I’m a competitor and that’s all I want to do.

"Whenever they tell me I’m pitching next, wherever that might be, I just want to help the team win. There’s something special going here, and if I can be a part of it, that’s all that matters.”