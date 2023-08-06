PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies put one of their most productive hitters on the injured list Sunday morning.

Philadelphia will be without outfielder Brandon Marsh because of a bruised left knee for the next two to three weeks, according to manager Rob Thomson. Marsh injured the knee crashing into the wall trying to make a catch Saturday night. Marsh boasts a slash line of .284/.369/.463.

“It’s a loss. He’s one of our better hitters,” Thomson said. “The other guys have to pick it up. If the other guys hit like they’re supposed to hit, we shouldn't miss a beat.”

The Phillies promoted Weston Wilson from the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs to replace Marsh. The right-handed Wilson has a slash line of .260/.361/.524 with 25 home runs and 23 stolen bases for the IronPigs. Wilson has played first base, left field, right field, third base and shortstop this season.

“He’s playing great,” Thomson said. “He can play anywhere, so you have all kinds of flexibility. He runs pretty well, defends pretty well.”

For now, Marsh’s injury means that Johan Rojas will start in center field and the Phillies will probably use a platoon of Wilson, Jake Cave and Kyle Schwarber in left field.

The Phillies could also get a boost from outfielder Cristian Pache, who Thomson said could return soon. Pache, who underwent surgery to remove a screw in his throwing elbow in July, could begin a rehabilitation assignment Tuesday.