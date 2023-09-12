PHILADELPHIA — There’s really only one way to beat the Atlanta Braves: score early and often.
The Phillies followed that formula to get a much-needed victory, 7-5 over the Braves before 27,025 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Monday night. The loss ended the Phillies' two-game losing streak.
“We knew it was going to be a fight,” Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh said. “Those dudes can play over there.”
The Braves (94-50) feature baseball’s best offense. Atlanta leads baseball in runs scored (841), home runs (278), slugging percentage (.501) and a host of other statistics. First baseman Matt Olson hit his home runs No. 49 and 50 of the season Monday night.
"I think he likes to hit in this ballpark," manager Rob Thomson said.
The Phillies entered the game needing a win. They lost the first game of the day-night doubleheader 10-8 in extra innings. That loss was extra tough because Bryce Harper had tied the game on a two-run, two-out home run in the bottom of the ninth.
People are also reading…
The Phillies (79-65) are currently the National League's top wild card, but they don’t want to limp into the postseason.
On Monday night, they scored four runs in the first inning off Kyle Wright, who was making his first appearance since May because of a shoulder injury.
Edmundo Sosa had the inning’s big hit, a two-run double.
“It was huge,” Thomson said, “especially losing the first one the way we did. Coming out and scoring four in the first created a lot of energy. The Sosa double to go up four was huge, and then we just kept adding on.”
PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies signed starting pitcher Taijuan Walker to a four-year $72 million deal last offseason in part because he had throw…
Jake Cave hit an RBI triple in the fourth. Marsh added a solo home run in the fifth.
“We’ve gone through stretches this year where we’ve gotten a lead early and didn’t tack on,” Thomson said. “But we seem to be doing a pretty good job of that now. Just having good at-bats, moving the line and eventually you’re going to score runs.”
Phillies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the bullpen did enough to keep the Braves from catching the Phillies. Relievers Jeff Hoffman, Gregory Soto, Matt Strahm and Craig Kimbrel combined to allow one run in four innings.
Monday night's game was the second of seven the Phillies and Braves will play in the next 10 days.
These teams could meet in the playoffs in October. Monday night showed the Phillies are one of the few teams in baseball capable of slugging with the Braves.
Not surprisingly, Thomson isn’t looking ahead to October.
“I’m thinking about tomorrow right now,” he said. “We have to get there first, and we have to keep that mindset. We just have to keep powering away.”
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.334
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.295
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Olson 1b
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.279
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|a-Williams ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Pillar rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|5
|2
|8
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.201
|Rojas cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Harper dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.294
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Stott 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.268
|Marsh cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|Sosa 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.256
|Cave 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.230
|Totals
|32
|7
|8
|7
|3
|12
|Atlanta
|003
|001
|100—5
|7
|1
|Philadelphia
|400
|210
|00x—7
|8
|2
a-lined out for Rosario in the 8th.
E—Arcia (10), Lorenzen (2), Sosa (11). LOB—Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 6. 2B—Lopez (2), Sosa (13), Turner (31). 3B—Cave (1). HR—Olson 2 (50), off Lorenzen; Harris II (16), off Soto; Marsh (10), off Stephens. RBIs—Olson 4 (127), Harris II (50), Realmuto (55), Castellanos (89), Sosa 2 (28), Cave (21), Turner (73), Marsh (53). SF—Realmuto.
Runners left in scoring position—Atlanta 2 (Murphy, Pillar); Philadelphia 4 (Cave 2, Marsh, Realmuto). RISP—Atlanta 1 for 8; Philadelphia 3 for 9.
Runners moved up—Harper. GIDP—Pillar.
DP—Philadelphia 1 (Turner, Stott, Cave).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright, L, 0-2
|3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|3
|62
|7.48
|Stephens
|3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|57
|2.45
|Johnson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|18
|0.49
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lorenzen, W, 4-2
|5
|5
|4
|4
|2
|3
|96
|5.23
|Hoffman, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.30
|Soto, H, 20
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|4.94
|Strahm, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.29
|Kimbrel, S, 23-26
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.39
Inherited runners-scored—Stephens 1-1, Johnson 2-0. HBP—Wright (Stott). WP—Stephens.
Umpires—Home, David Rackley; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Jacob Metz.
T—2:43. A—27,025 (42,901).
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.