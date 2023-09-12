PHILADELPHIA — There’s really only one way to beat the Atlanta Braves: score early and often.

The Phillies followed that formula to get a much-needed victory, 7-5 over the Braves before 27,025 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Monday night. The loss ended the Phillies' two-game losing streak.

“We knew it was going to be a fight,” Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh said. “Those dudes can play over there.”

The Braves (94-50) feature baseball’s best offense. Atlanta leads baseball in runs scored (841), home runs (278), slugging percentage (.501) and a host of other statistics. First baseman Matt Olson hit his home runs No. 49 and 50 of the season Monday night.

"I think he likes to hit in this ballpark," manager Rob Thomson said.

The Phillies entered the game needing a win. They lost the first game of the day-night doubleheader 10-8 in extra innings. That loss was extra tough because Bryce Harper had tied the game on a two-run, two-out home run in the bottom of the ninth.

The Phillies (79-65) are currently the National League's top wild card, but they don’t want to limp into the postseason.

On Monday night, they scored four runs in the first inning off Kyle Wright, who was making his first appearance since May because of a shoulder injury.

Edmundo Sosa had the inning’s big hit, a two-run double.

“It was huge,” Thomson said, “especially losing the first one the way we did. Coming out and scoring four in the first created a lot of energy. The Sosa double to go up four was huge, and then we just kept adding on.”

Taijuan Walker struggles, Phillies fall to Atlanta Braves in twinbill opener PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies signed starting pitcher Taijuan Walker to a four-year $72 million deal last offseason in part because he had throw…

Jake Cave hit an RBI triple in the fourth. Marsh added a solo home run in the fifth.

“We’ve gone through stretches this year where we’ve gotten a lead early and didn’t tack on,” Thomson said. “But we seem to be doing a pretty good job of that now. Just having good at-bats, moving the line and eventually you’re going to score runs.”

Phillies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the bullpen did enough to keep the Braves from catching the Phillies. Relievers Jeff Hoffman, Gregory Soto, Matt Strahm and Craig Kimbrel combined to allow one run in four innings.

Monday night's game was the second of seven the Phillies and Braves will play in the next 10 days.

These teams could meet in the playoffs in October. Monday night showed the Phillies are one of the few teams in baseball capable of slugging with the Braves.

Not surprisingly, Thomson isn’t looking ahead to October.

“I’m thinking about tomorrow right now,” he said. “We have to get there first, and we have to keep that mindset. We just have to keep powering away.”

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuña Jr. dh 4 1 0 0 1 0 .334 Harris II cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .295 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274 Olson 1b 3 2 2 4 1 0 .279 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Rosario lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .263 a-Williams ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Pillar rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Lopez 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .283 Totals 35 5 7 5 2 8

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 4 1 1 0 1 3 .201 Rojas cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Turner ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .269 Harper dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .294 Realmuto c 3 0 0 1 0 0 .251 Stott 2b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .287 Castellanos rf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .268 Marsh cf-lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .286 Sosa 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .256 Cave 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .230 Totals 32 7 8 7 3 12

Atlanta 003 001 100—5 7 1 Philadelphia 400 210 00x—7 8 2

a-lined out for Rosario in the 8th.

E—Arcia (10), Lorenzen (2), Sosa (11). LOB—Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 6. 2B—Lopez (2), Sosa (13), Turner (31). 3B—Cave (1). HR—Olson 2 (50), off Lorenzen; Harris II (16), off Soto; Marsh (10), off Stephens. RBIs—Olson 4 (127), Harris II (50), Realmuto (55), Castellanos (89), Sosa 2 (28), Cave (21), Turner (73), Marsh (53). SF—Realmuto.

Runners left in scoring position—Atlanta 2 (Murphy, Pillar); Philadelphia 4 (Cave 2, Marsh, Realmuto). RISP—Atlanta 1 for 8; Philadelphia 3 for 9.

Runners moved up—Harper. GIDP—Pillar.

DP—Philadelphia 1 (Turner, Stott, Cave).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wright, L, 0-2 3 6 6 6 2 3 62 7.48 Stephens 3 2-3 2 1 1 1 5 57 2.45 Johnson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 4 18 0.49

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lorenzen, W, 4-2 5 5 4 4 2 3 96 5.23 Hoffman, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 2.30 Soto, H, 20 1 1 1 1 0 1 19 4.94 Strahm, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.29 Kimbrel, S, 23-26 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.39

Inherited runners-scored—Stephens 1-1, Johnson 2-0. HBP—Wright (Stott). WP—Stephens.

Umpires—Home, David Rackley; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Jacob Metz.

T—2:43. A—27,025 (42,901).