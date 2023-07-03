Brett Kennedy is back in the big leagues.

The Cincinnati Reds announced Monday night that the 2012 Atlantic City High School graduate from Brigantine will be the starting pitcher when they play at the Washington Nationals at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday.

MLB Network will televise the game.

Kennedy, 28, will make his first major league appearance since 2018. He pitched in six games for the San Diego Padres that season and went 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA.

His road back to the big leagues since then is a tribute to his tenacity.

Kennedy was injured in 2019 and did not pitch at all in 2020 because the pandemic canceled the minor league season.

The Padres released him in September 2021.

The Boston Red sox signed him in 2022. He was 3-6 with a 3.94 ERA for the Portland Sea Dogs, the Red Sox’s Double-A affiliate.

Kennedy was granted his free agency last November.

He began this season with the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League and went 1-0 with a 3.09 ERA in three starts.

The Red signed him in May. Kennedy went 2-2 with a 3.71 ERA in eight starts for the Louisville Bats, the Reds’ Triple-A affiliate.

The Reds are one of baseball’s surprise teams this season, but they need starting pitching. They are 46-39 and tied for the Central Division lead with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Kennedy was a three-year captain of the Atlantic City High School baseball team. He then pitched at Fordham University and led the Rams to the Atlantic 10 championship game as a sophomore and junior.

The Padres selected Kennedy in the 11th round of the June 2015 draft and signed him for a $100,000 bonus.

The Reds have no regular-season games left against the Philadelphia Phillies.