It didn't take long for another major league team to take a chance on Buddy Kennedy.

The 2017 Millville High School graduate was claimed off waivers Saturday afternoon by the Oakland Athletics, the team announced. The infielder was optioned to the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators.

Oakland is 44-97, the worst record in baseball. But that also meant the A's were top of the order for waiver claims, so they scooped Kennedy up right away.

Kennedy, 24, was designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, five days after he was optioned back to the Triple-A Reno Aces from the big league club.

The Diamondbacks called Kennedy up Aug. 12, and he hit .167 (4 for 24) with a double in 10 games. With Reno, he hit .318 (107 for 337) with five homers, 46 RBIs and 76 runs in 90 games.

Kennedy was put on the Athletics' 40-man roster, which means he can easily be called back up to the majors. He primarily plays second and third base and can also serve as a designated hitter.

Kennedy, chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, is in his sixth pro season. He made his major league debut June 17, 2022. In 30 games last year, he batted .217 with a home run and 12 RBIs. His homer, a grand slam, came on Father's Day.

