It didn't take long for another major league team to take a chance on Buddy Kennedy.
The 2017 Millville High School graduate was claimed off waivers Saturday afternoon by the Oakland Athletics, the team announced. The infielder was optioned to the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators.
Oakland is 44-97, the worst record in baseball. But that also meant the A's were top of the order for waiver claims, so they scooped Kennedy up right away.
Kennedy, 24, was designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, five days after he was optioned back to the Triple-A Reno Aces from the big league club.
The Diamondbacks called Kennedy up Aug. 12, and he hit .167 (4 for 24) with a double in 10 games. With Reno, he hit .318 (107 for 337) with five homers, 46 RBIs and 76 runs in 90 games.
Kennedy was put on the Athletics' 40-man roster, which means he can easily be called back up to the majors. He primarily plays second and third base and can also serve as a designated hitter.
Kennedy, chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, is in his sixth pro season. He made his major league debut June 17, 2022. In 30 games last year, he batted .217 with a home run and 12 RBIs. His homer, a grand slam, came on Father's Day.
GALLERY: A look at local major and minor leaguers in 2023
Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Buddy Kennedy dives to stop a deep infield single hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Jason Heyward during the third inning of a spring training baseball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Jay Groome throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during a March 23 spring training game in Phoenix.
Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Buddy Kennedy dives to stop a deep infield single by the Dodgers’ Jason Heyward during a March 2 spring training game in Phoenix. In 15 games with the Triple-A Reno Aces this year, Kennedy was hitting .408 with three homers, 15 runs and nine RBIs. His OPS was 1.281.
Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
Jay Groome, originally drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 2016, has 101 strikeouts as a pitcher for the El Paso Chihuahuas.
Abbie Parr, Associated Press
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Jay Groome delivers during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Surprise, Ariz.
Abbie Parr
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Jay Groome throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
This is a 2023 photo of Arizona Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy. This image reflects the Arizona Diamondbacks' active roster as of Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, when this image was taken in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
Arizona Diamondback' Buddy Kennedy celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning of a spring training baseball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Buddy Kennedy warms up during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Mike Adams throws against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, March 3, 2023, in Clearwater, Fla. Adams, a Holy Spirit graduate, was released by the Phillies on March 30. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout signs autographs prior to a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, March 3, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout signs autographs prior to a spring training baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
United States' Mike Trout reacts after hitting an RBI single against Colombia during the third inning of a World Baseball Classic game in Phoenix, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Godofredo A. Vásquez
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout signs autographs for fans prior to the team's spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
United States' Mike Trout (27) hits a double during first inning of a World Baseball Classic championship game against Japan, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Japan infielder Sosuke Genda (2) misses a tag at second base as United States' Mike Trout (27) slides safe for a double during first inning of a World Baseball Classic championship game, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
FILE - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) and Mike Trout run back to the dugout after scoring against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sept. 5, 2022. This could be the last time for Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout to play together with a chance to lead the Los Angeles Angels back to the playoffs. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) bats against the Oakland Athletics in an opening day baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, March 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Jed Jacobsohn
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout flies out to right field during the third inning of a preseason baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout, left, gives an autograph to a fan prior to an opening day baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, March 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Jed Jacobsohn
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) walks on the field against the Oakland Athletics in an opening day baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, March 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Jed Jacobsohn
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, April 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Jed Jacobsohn
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout walks on the field during batting practice before a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Lindsey Wasson
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout is greeted in the dugout after scoring against the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Lindsey Wasson
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout throws a signed ball to a fan from the dugout before a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Lindsey Wasson
Buddy Kennedy, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, in action for the Reno Aces, the Arizona Diamondbacks' AAA team, in 2023.
David Calvert Photography/Reno Aces, Provided
Buddy Kennedy, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, in action for the Reno Aces, the Arizona Diamondbacks' AAA team, in 2023.
David Calvert Photography/Reno Aces, Provided
Buddy Kennedy, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is batting .319 for the Reno Aces.
David Calvert Photo, Reno Aces, Provided
Buddy Kennedy, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, in action for the Reno Aces, the Arizona Diamondbacks' AAA team, in 2023.
David Calvert Photography/Reno Aces, Provided
Buddy Kennedy, third from left, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, in action for the Reno Aces, the Arizona Diamondbacks' AAA team, in 2023.
David Calvert Photography/Reno Aces, Provided
Jay Groome, a Barnegat High School graduate, pitches for the El Paso Chihuahuas during an April 13 game.
Jorge Salgado, El Paso Chihuahuas
El Paso Chihuahuas pitcher Jay Groome, a Barnegat High School graduate, pitches in a May 7 game.
Jorge Salgado, El Paso Chihuahuas
Joe Joe Rodriguez, a Vineland High School graduate, pitches in 2023 for the Single-A St. Lucie Mets, a minor-league affiliate to the New York Mets.
Helene Haessler, St. Lucie Mets
Joe Joe Rodriguez, a Vineland High School graduate, is pitching for High-A Brooklyn Cyclones. The Mets promoted him from the Single-A St. Lucie Mets on Aug. 25.
Helene Haessler, St. Lucie Mets
Pitcher Sean Mooney, an Ocean City High School graduate, in action for the Wichita Wind Surge, the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.
Ed Bailey, Wichita Wind Surge
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brett Kennedy works against the Nationals on Tuesday in Washington. The Atlantic City High School alumnus pitched five-plus innings to get the win in his first major league appearance since 2018.
Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brett Kennedy allowed five hits and four runs Tuesday, earning his first major league win since Aug. 31, 2018, while pitching with the San Diego Padres.
Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Brett Kennedy throws against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Jeff Dean
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Brett Kennedy throws during a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Jeff Dean
