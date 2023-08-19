The Phillies starting rotation took a hit Saturday afternoon when the team put Ranger Suarez on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Aug. 16 with a strained right hamstring.

Suarez, who was one of the key contributors during the Phillies postseason run to the World Series last year, was 2-6 with a 3.88 ERA in 17 starts this season.

Suarez had gone at least five innings in his last 15 starts. But opponents were batting .314 against him since July 1.

The Phillies appeared to have plenty of starting pitching a few weeks ago. That’s no longer the case.

They had been using a six-man starting rotation. That rotation is now down to five with Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Taijuan Walker, Michael Lorenzen and Cristopher Sanchez.

But depth is still a question.

The Phillies skipped Walker’s last start because of arm fatigue. He was scheduled to throw a bullpen Saturday and possibly start Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants.

If Walker is not ready to pitch, the Phillies could have to scramble for a starter or throw a bullpen game.

The Phillies recalled reliever Andrew Bellatti from Triple-A to take Suarez’s spot on the roster.