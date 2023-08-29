PHILADELPHIA -- The Los Angeles Angels led the Phillies 4-2 as the bottom of the sixth inning began Tuesday night.

Things were nice and calm.

Then Angels manager Phil Nevin made one decision: Mayhem ensued.

Alec Bohm’s three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth propelled the Phillies to a 12-7 win before 36,096 fans at Citizens Bank Park. The home run came after Nevin called for the Angels to intentionally walk Bryce Harper, who has hit nine home runs in August.

“Initially, I’m thinking they’re going to try to go for the double play,” Bohm said. “I’m just up there trying to make sure I hit something in the air. The way Bryce has been swinging, I don’t take that as disrespect. I feel like he’s going to homer everytime he swings the bat. I get it.”

The Phillies rally escalated quickly. Nick Castellanos began the sixth with a single to left. He reached second when outfielder Randal Grichuk bobbled the ball.

That brought Harper to the plate.

Harper was 2 for 2. He had hit career home run No. 299 in the second inning, a 432-foot shot off Tyler Anderson.

Despite how hot Harper is, the intentional walk made little sense. It was only the sixth inning. The Angels were risking a big inning by putting runners on first and second with no outs. If Harper had hit a home run in that spot, the game would have been tied.

Nevin not only decided to walk Harper, but he left the left-handed Anderson in the game to pitch to the right-handed Bohm.

The Angels found themselves behind moments later.

Anderson threw a changeup over the plate, and Bohm drilled it 411 feet into the left-field stands to give the Phillies a 5-4 lead.

"It's my job to try to make it look like the wrong decision," Bohm said.

The inning showed just how deep the Phillies‘ lineup is.

”You have to pick your poison,” manager Rob Thomson said.

More runs were to come. Johan Rojas drove in one with a safety squeeze bunt. Trea Turner hit a two-run triple. When the wreckage was cleared, the Phillies were up 8-4.

“When we get going, we can string it together,” Bohm said. “It’s just one at-bat at a time, and anywhere we’re at (in the lineup) we feel like we can get something going and put a big inning together.”

The Phillies (74-58) are 7-1 on their nine-game homestand, which concludes Wednesday afternoon with the series finale.

Citizens Bank Park is a fun place to be.

In addition to Harper and Bohm, Turner Kyle Schwarber and Bryson Stott also hit home runs Tuesday. The Phillies have hit a franchise single-month record 57 homers in August.

“We just have to keep going,” Harper said. “We have to keep doing what we’re doing right now. As a team, to have a month like that is huge. To keep it going and sustain it is even bigger for us. We have a lot of baseball to play and a lot of good teams we’re going to see.”

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schanuel 1b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .344 Ohtani dh 5 0 3 2 0 0 .307 Drury 2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .266 Moustakas 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .242 Rengifo ss-cf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .258 O'Hoppe c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .214 Moniak cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Velazquez ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .177 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .237 Grichuk lf 4 4 3 1 0 0 .165 Totals 37 7 11 5 3 7

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .188 Marsh lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .291 Turner ss 5 1 2 3 0 1 .257 Castellanos rf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .274 Cave rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Harper dh 4 2 2 1 1 0 .309 Bohm 1b 3 2 2 3 1 0 .283 Realmuto c 4 2 2 1 0 0 .251 Castro 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .100 a-Stott ph-2b 2 2 2 2 0 0 .297 Sosa 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .256 Rojas cf 3 1 0 1 0 0 .293 Totals 36 12 13 12 3 5

Los Angeles 011 110 102_7 11 1 Philadelphia 011 006 31x_12 13 3

a-singled for Castro in the 6th.

E_Grichuk (1), Lorenzen (1), Marsh (5), Turner (15). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Grichuk 2 (4), Ohtani (25), Harper (25), Realmuto (27), Bohm (25). 3B_Turner (5). HR_Rengifo 2 (14), off Lorenzen; Grichuk (4), off Alvarado; Harper (14), off Anderson; Schwarber (37), off Anderson; Bohm (15), off Anderson; Stott (14), off Barría; Turner (18), off Barría. RBIs_Rengifo 2 (45), Ohtani 2 (94), Grichuk (8), Harper (53), Schwarber (85), Bohm 3 (82), Rojas (17), Turner 3 (57), Realmuto (51), Stott 2 (55). CS_Ohtani (6). S_Rojas.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Drury, Moustakas 2); Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos, Castro 2). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 10; Philadelphia 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Schanuel. GIDP_Renfroe, Rojas.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Drury, Rengifo, Schanuel); Philadelphia 1 (Turner, Castro, Bohm).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, L, 5-6 5 7 6 6 3 3 78 5.58 Soriano 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 22 3.31 Barría 2 1-3 4 4 4 0 1 42 5.28

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lorenzen, W, 3-1 6 8 4 3 2 5 88 4.22 Alvarado 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 1.50 Domínguez 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.89 Bellatti 1 2 2 2 1 1 27 4.95

Inherited runners-scored_Soriano 1-1, Barría 1-0. IBB_off Anderson (Harper).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:35. A_36,096 (42,901).