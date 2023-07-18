PHILADELPHIA — Aaron Nola can be a free agent when the season ends.
The only question is which team will be paying him a lot of money.
Nola showed Tuesday night why he will be one of the most attractive players on the market as the Phillies won their fourth straight, 4-3 over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Phillies (52-42) are 10 games over .500 for the first time this season.
Nola allowed five hits and two earned runs with no walks and six strikeouts in 7 ⅓ innings. The Citizens Bank Park crowd of 35,032 gave him a standing ovation when he left the game with one out in the eighth inning.
“I feel like I just slowed my delivery down and focused on pitch by pitch,” Nola said. “Not try to get ahead of myself and throw strike one. For the most part, I did that tonight.”
Nola had eight days off between starts because of the All-Star break and the way the Phillies set up their starting rotation coming out of the break.
The rest did Nola well.
His velocity was up. The Brewers missed at 33% (18 of 54) of the pitches they swung at. His knuckle curve was particularly effective.
Nola said he felt like he needed the break. He didn’t throw at all during the four-day layoff.
“I felt like our whole staff needed it,” he said. “But we’re ready to get back and get the second half started out right, and we have been.”
Nola has had his struggles this season. He’s 9-6 with a 4.27 ERA.
But his value cannot be denied.
Nola has pitched at least six innings in 17 of his 20 starts. He's on pace to throw at least 200 innings for the fourth time in the past five full seasons. That durability is tough to find.
Tuesday’s game, the first of three with National League Central Division-leading Brewers, had a playoff feel.
Nola retired the first 14 batters he faced. Left fielder Kyle Schwarber, who is not known for his defensive prowess, made a leaping catch for the second out of the fifth inning.
Those are the type of plays that need to be made for a pitcher to throw a perfect game or a no-hitter.
But it was not to be. The next hitter, Raimel Tapia, beat out an infield single. The hit started a mini-Brewers rally. An Andruw Monasterio double, a Brice Turang single and an error by first baseman Darick Hall led to two Milwaukee runs.
Nola’s biggest problem this season has been letting these types of innings get away from him. Opponents began Monday batting .292 (26 for 89) with seven home runs with runners in scoring position against him.
This time, he struck out Joey Wimer to end the threat and keep the Phillies in the lead.
If the Phillies are to make another postseason run this year, Nola and the rest of the starting rotation will play a big part. In the five games since the All-Star break, Phillies starters have a 3.86 ERA and have allowed just 23 hits in 30 ⅓ innings.
“When you're out there behind (the starters) playing, and you’re getting early outs,” Schwarber said, “they’re keeping us as an offense in the game. They’ve been doing a fantastic job. Those are the guys we rely on big-time. They’ve been coming (through) for us.”
Harper first base update
The only thing certain about Bryce Harper playing first base is that at some point soon it will happen.
Manager Rob Thomson said Sunday that Harper, who underwent Tommy John surgery in the offseason, would make his debut at first this week against the Milwaukee Brewers. However, Thomson backed off that statement before Tuesday's game. The manager said Harper, who has been used as a designated hitter, still needs to complete some “general work” at first base before taking the field.
He couldn’t get the work done over the weekend because of Saturday’s day/night doubleheader and Sunday’s rain delay.
“There’s no boxes to check anymore,” Thomson said. “We just need to get him moving and get him out there, keep getting him ground balls. We just haven’t been able to get him out these last few days.”
Phillies sign draft pick
Philadelphia announced it signed first-round draft pick Aidan Miller. The Phillies selected the 19-year-old Miller with the No. 27 selection of the draft. Miller, batted .385 (72-187) with 15 doubles, seven triples, eight home runs, 47 RBI, 36 stolen bases, 44 walks in 62 career games at J.W. Mitchell High School in Florida.
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.209
|Winker dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|2-Perkins pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Tapia rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Monasterio 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Turang 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Wiemer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Totals
|33
|3
|5
|2
|0
|7
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.189
|Rojas cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Turner ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Harper dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.301
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.247
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Bohm 3b-1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Marsh cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Hall 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.180
|1-Sosa pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Totals
|35
|4
|12
|4
|2
|7
|Milwaukee
|000
|020
|010—3
|5
|0
|Philadelphia
|111
|010
|00x—4
|12
|3
1-ran for Hall in the 8th. 2-ran for Winker in the 9th.
E—Hall (3), Stott (4), Kimbrel (2). LOB—Milwaukee 3, Philadelphia 9. 2B—Monasterio (4), Stott (17). 3B—Turner (3). HR—Schwarber (26), off Teheran. RBIs—Monasterio (7), Yelich (50), Schwarber (57), Bohm (59), Castellanos (56), Stott (35). SB—Tapia (2), Turang (11), Marsh (6).
Runners left in scoring position—Milwaukee 2 (Wiemer, Tapia); Philadelphia 5 (Turner, Hall, Bohm 2, Stott). RISP—Milwaukee 2 for 7; Philadelphia 2 for 10.
Runners moved up—Bohm. GIDP—Marsh.
DP—Milwaukee 1 (Turang, Miller).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran, L, 2-4
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|3
|80
|4.01
|Megill
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|4.60
|Uribe
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.70
|Mejía
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|7.71
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, W, 9-6
|7
|1-3
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|98
|4.27
|Soto, H, 13
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.79
|Kimbrel, S, 16-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.15
Inherited runners-scored—Megill 2-1, Uribe 1-0, Soto 2-1. WP—Megill.
Umpires—Home, Lance Barrett; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Brennan Miller.
T—2:35. A—35,302 (42,901).
