PHILADELPHIA — Mickey Moniak was scheduled to start in center field for the Phillies on opening day last season.

But in his last spring training at-bat, the No. 1 2016 overall draft choice was hit by a pitch and broke his hand.

It was a sliding door moment for Moniak.

Five months later, the Phillies traded him to the Los Angeles Angels for pitcher Noah Syndergaard. If he hadn’t broken his hand, could Moniak have established himself as the Phillies’ every-day center fielder? Might he still be in Philadelphia?

“You never know,” Moniak said. “I felt good that camp. I felt good about where my swing was at. That was a huge blow for me, and obviously I couldn’t really come back from it. I’m a big believer in things happen for a reason, and it just didn’t work out.”

Moniak returned to Citizens Bank Park on Monday as the Angels began a three-game series in Philadelphia. Moniak is good friends with the Phillies’ Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott and Garrett Stubbs.

“It’s really good to be back,” Moniak said in the Angels’ clubhouse Monday afternoon. “This is the place where I grew up. For as tough as times were for me personally, it made me into the player that I am today. I’m forever grateful for being a part of the Phillies organization.”

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowksi and managing partner John Middleton presented Moniak with a National League championship ring before the game. Moniak visited the Phillies when they played in San Diego against the Padres during last season’s National League Championship Series.

“It will be special,” Moniak said ahead of the ring ceremony. “It was awesome to watch that run last year and see the guys I grew up with, some of my best friends to this day, just have success and do what everybody in this game wants to do and that’s get to a World Series and play in the playoffs.”

With 13 home runs and a slash line of .277/.307/.493 this season, Moniak has begun to show the potential the Phillies thought he had. He batted sixth and played center field Monday. One reason Moniak has gotten a chance to play with the Angels is 2009 Millville High School graduate Mike Trout has been out with injuries.

Trout broke the hamate bone in his left wrist in early July and missed 49 days. He returned for one game last week and was placed back on the injured list with pain in his left hand.

Why has Moniak had the best season of his professional career this year?

“Just being healthy this year,” he said. “Being able to play every day. Being able to go out there and learn, learn on the fly, get better each and every day.”

The Phillies selected Moniak with the top pick out of La Costa Canyon High School in San Diego in 2016. There’s a lot of pressure that comes with being the No. 1 overall pick. In addition to that pressure, Moniak struggled offensively in his first few minor-league seasons. Fans and media openly debated whether the Phillies had blown the No. 1 pick with the Moniak selection.

Once Moniak returned from his hand injury last season, he never hit well enough to earn consistent playing time. He struggled to hit curveballs and batted .129 (12 for 93) in 47 big-league games for the Phillies from 2020-22.

On Monday, Moniak spoke about his Phillies tenure with a maturity and honesty that many athletes wouldn’t have shown. It would have been easy for him to blame the Phillies for not giving him consistent playing time.

“I could never really stick,” he said. “I think going through those tough times kind of molded me into who I am, and I’ve been able to have success this year. There wasn’t a huge leash for me (with the Phillies) and with good reason. That team was built to win. When I did get the opportunity I did, I didn’t perform.”

Many thought Moniak would benefit from a fresh start when he was traded to the Angels. But the move back to the West Coast was also beneficial because he was going home.

“I’m an hour away from home being in Anaheim,” Moniak said. “It’s nice being able to see family.”

Angels manager Phil Nevin might be the perfect match for Moniak. Nevin’s sons played travel baseball with Moniak in San Diego. Nevin also understands the pressures of being an overall No. 1 pick. The Houston Astros selected Nevin with the overall No. 1 pick in the 1992 draft.

“Mickey came into a comfortable environment (with the Angels) where he knew people,” Nevin said. “A southern California kid who grew up on the beach. This (Philadelphia) is a different place to play. It’s an awesome place to be. Everybody that has come here and done well all they tell you is how Philadelphia is one of the best places to be. I’ve always loved coming here. But it can be tough. I’m not saying he couldn’t handle it, but he’s in a comfortable position now, around family and friends in a familiar spot with people he’s been around before.”