Millville grad, Jaguars RB Ryquell Armstead battling coronavirus complications

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead, who was placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list twice this year, is expected to miss the rest of the season because he is still battling complications from the coronavirus, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday.

The 2015 Millville High School graduate has been hospitalized twice having suffered from a variety of complications connected with the virus, including significant respiratory issues, Schefter reported.

Schefter also said, according to sources, that the 23-year-old is expected to return next season at full strength.

When the 5-foot-11, 220-pounder went back on the COVID-19 list for a second time in early September, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said he couldn't "put an exact timetable" on Armstead's recovery but noted "he'll be out a while."

Armstead is in his second season with the Jaguars. He was expected to get a lot of playing time this season when the Jaguars released star back Leonard Fournette, who went on to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 2019 fifth-round pick and former Temple University star rushed for 108 yards on 35 carries last season, scoring two receiving touchdowns. He had 14 receptions for 144 yards.