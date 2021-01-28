Isiah Seldon ready for nationally-televised fight Saturday

Along with having an undefeated career record, his opponent, Spencer, 20, of Linden, Michigan, was PBC’s Prospect of the Year in 2019. Spencer usually fights at 154 pounds. Seldon fights at 160 to 168, so he will be the much bigger man in the ring.

Seldon is not fazed with the matchup.

“An undefeated opponent is just someone who hasn’t been beaten yet, but it doesn’t mean they can’t be beat,” Seldon said. “I don’t look at records. Records don’t matter to me. It’s all about the will and the fight.”

Bruce Seldon, Isiah’ father, was the World Boxing Association champion in 1995 and 1996. Bruce (40-8, 36 KOs) was the first to earn a belt in Atlantic City and was inducted into the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame in 2018. Isiah has been boxing for over 10 years.

“It used to be a lot of pressure,” Isiah said about being the son of a standout boxer. “I was never Isiah Seldon. I was always Bruce Seldon’s son. I had to prove it to South Jersey, my peers and everyone else who watched him while growing up that it’s not him (that is) why I’m in the sport. I really love the sport and want to it for me. I wouldn’t be doing it if I didn’t love it.”

That passion has really shown these past 10 months.