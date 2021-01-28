Isiah Seldon ready for nationally-televised fight Saturday

Isiah Seldon never competed on national cable television.
But that changes this weekend.
Seldon will fight in the Premier Boxing Champions card at 8 p.m. Saturday at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. The three-fight event will be televised on Fox.
The 32-year-old from Somers Point had fought on Top Ranked Boxing, which is a part of ESPN, and DAZN Boxing, both national streaming services. But his family and friends had to buy the service to watch him in the ring, which will not be the case for his supporters Saturday.
“I’m super excited,” Seldon said. “I’ve been on the national stage before, but now this is the first time they can just turn the TV on without buying anything, and I’ll be there. It is really awesome.”
Seldon (14-3-1) will open the card against Joey Spencer (11-0). The second fight will be between two unbeaten heavyweights, Michael Coffie and Darmani Rock. The main event will be Caleb Plant defending his International Boxing Federation super middleweight world championship against Caleb Truax, a former IBF super middleweight champion.
“I’m just looking forward to showcasing my skills on a national stage,” said Seldon, a 2006 Mainland Regional High School graduate. “That’s what excites me the most. I know I’m going to have all my friends and family watching me and rooting for me. That’s what excites me.”
Along with having an undefeated career record, his opponent, Spencer, 20, of Linden, Michigan, was PBC’s Prospect of the Year in 2019. Spencer usually fights at 154 pounds. Seldon fights at 160 to 168, so he will be the much bigger man in the ring.
Seldon is not fazed with the matchup.
“An undefeated opponent is just someone who hasn’t been beaten yet, but it doesn’t mean they can’t be beat,” Seldon said. “I don’t look at records. Records don’t matter to me. It’s all about the will and the fight.”
Bruce Seldon, Isiah’ father, was the World Boxing Association champion in 1995 and 1996. Bruce (40-8, 36 KOs) was the first to earn a belt in Atlantic City and was inducted into the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame in 2018. Isiah has been boxing for over 10 years.
“It used to be a lot of pressure,” Isiah said about being the son of a standout boxer. “I was never Isiah Seldon. I was always Bruce Seldon’s son. I had to prove it to South Jersey, my peers and everyone else who watched him while growing up that it’s not him (that is) why I’m in the sport. I really love the sport and want to it for me. I wouldn’t be doing it if I didn’t love it.”
That passion has really shown these past 10 months.
“This has probably been the best training camp he has ever had and is in the best shape in his entire life,” said Jim Kurtz, who along with Dave Dubinsky are Seldon's co-managers. “I think we are going to see a more diverse and different fighter than anything we’ve seen on tape of Isiah. On Saturday night, you are going to see the best Isiah you've ever seen. This is a great opportunity for him."
Seldon has been training hard lately in Philadelphia with Danny Davis, who also trained Hall of Famer Bernard Hopkins, as fights have been limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Seldon usually trains with Bill Johnson at the Atlantic City PAL's boxing gymnasium, but the venue is still closed because of the coronavirus.
“We are very excited,” Kurtz said. “The fight on Saturday, he has trained harder than any other fight in his entire career. He is at a point in his career where he knows what to expect. He has pretty much seen everything in the ring. We are really excited to show the world the changes that have taken place in the past year with Isiah.
“The world is going see a fighter they have yet to see and be pleased with the outcome.”
Seldon, who lives in Cherry Hill, Camden County, feels the mix of things he learned from Davis and Johnson made him better. He wants Johnson and Davis to both be his coaches moving forward.
“This is literally the best training camp I have been in," Seldon said. “I’ve been pushed the hardest. I’ve been taken out of my comfort zone. My head is on my shoulders 100%, and I know what I have to go in and do. And I know I will go in and do it.”
