Hammonton native Gatto signs major-league deal with Texas Rangers

Hammonton native Joe Gatto will get a shot at a big-league roster.

The St. Augustine Prep graduate agreed to a one-year contract Thursday with the Texas Rangers as a reliever. The right-hander would earn the $570,500 major league minimum if he is in the big leagues.

The 25-year-old Gatto was selected by the Angels with the 53rd overall pick in the second round of the 2014 amateur draft. He made two appearances during spring training this year and did not pitch after the coronavirus shutdown. He has a 28-31 record with a 4.80 ERA in 86 starts and 36 relief appearances in the minors and has never appeared in the major leagues.

Rangers scouts said they like Gatto's fastball, which can reach 95-98 mph, and he has improved his mechanics to create more vertical movement with his fastball, according to a story on the Rangers' website.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The story said a number of Major League teams were interested in Gatto when he became a minor-league free agent after the season.

“We’ve followed Joe since he was an amateur,” said Ross Fenstermaker, the Rangers director of pro scouting. “We are really intrigued by the adjustments he made in 2019, going from a starter to a reliever, and are excited to add him to the mix. We feel confident in the things he started to address.”