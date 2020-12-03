Hammonton native Gatto signs major-league deal with Texas Rangers

Hammonton native Joe Gatto will get a shot at a big-league roster.
The St. Augustine Prep graduate agreed to a one-year contract Thursday with the Texas Rangers as a reliever. The right-hander would earn the $570,500 major league minimum if he is in the big leagues.
The 25-year-old Gatto was selected by the Angels with the 53rd overall pick in the second round of the 2014 amateur draft. He made two appearances during spring training this year and did not pitch after the coronavirus shutdown. He has a 28-31 record with a 4.80 ERA in 86 starts and 36 relief appearances in the minors and has never appeared in the major leagues.
Rangers scouts said they like Gatto's fastball, which can reach 95-98 mph, and he has improved his mechanics to create more vertical movement with his fastball, according to a story on the Rangers' website.
The story said a number of Major League teams were interested in Gatto when he became a minor-league free agent after the season.
“We’ve followed Joe since he was an amateur,” said Ross Fenstermaker, the Rangers director of pro scouting. “We are really intrigued by the adjustments he made in 2019, going from a starter to a reliever, and are excited to add him to the mix. We feel confident in the things he started to address.”
Fenstermaker said the additional interest from other clubs was the reason why Gatto was able to secure a Major League contract.
“He started the process of minor league free agency as one of our top-end targets,” Fenstermaker said on the team's website. “(It) ultimately led to pretty steep competition, and we felt we could separate ourselves from the pack by offering the roster spots.”
Gatto was a three-sport standout at St. Augustine. He quarterbacked the football team and played power forward in basketball, before concentrating solely on baseball as a senior.
He was a Press first-team All-Star in 2014 and was named The Press Baseball Player of the Year.
