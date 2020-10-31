Eagles' Travis Fulgham says that so far, defensive attention hasn't gotten 'too crazy'

This tied into a theme that sixth-round rookie wideout John Hightower brought up earlier in the week, members of the young group helping one another. Right now Ward, at 25, is the oldest member of the corps that will take the field against Dallas. (Jackson and Alshon Jeffery remain sidelined, Jeffery with a calf strain suffered while he was trying to come back from foot surgery last December.)

“Everybody helps everybody, regardless of what it is, big or small,” Hightower said. “I feel like I can go to anyone in the receivers room and talk to them about anything, and I feel like they can come to me, whatever they’re going through. ... So it’s just a good bond.”

With Hightower (nine catches, 166 yards, 18.4 yards per catch) added to the main group of Reagor, Ward, and Fulgham, the Eagles are free to try more four-wide-receiver sets, something that first showed up against the Giants.

“I do like it,” Doug Pederson said Friday. “If you have the four guys, I think it’s a great changeup, right?” Then Pederson noted that sometimes you need someone in the backfield to pick up a blitz, but still, four wideouts is “a way to go tempo, a way to go fast, and I think we’re getting closer to being able to do that a little bit more.”