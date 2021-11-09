Eagles fans voted most likely to start and win a fight, according to recent poll

Philadelphia Eagles fans have been voted the most likely to start a fight in the NFL, according to a recent poll by the USBETS.
"Not only do fans feel that Eagles fans are most likely to start a fight, but they’re also most likely to win one as well," according to a statement from USBETS. "Philadelphia might be known as “The City of Brotherly Love,” but apparently not when it comes to football."
In October 2021, the group surveyed 2,000 self-reporting National Football League fans from around the country. 50% of respondents were male and 50% were female. The average age of respondents was 34 years old, according to USBETS.
