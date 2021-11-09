 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eagles fans voted most likely to start and win a fight, according to recent poll
0 comments
top story

Eagles fans voted most likely to start and win a fight, according to recent poll

{{featured_button_text}}
49ers Eagles Football

Football fans tailgate before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

Philadelphia Eagles fans have been voted the most likely to start a fight in the NFL, according to a recent poll by the USBETS

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Not only do fans feel that Eagles fans are most likely to start a fight, but they’re also most likely to win one as well," according to a statement from USBETS. "Philadelphia might be known as “The City of Brotherly Love,” but apparently not when it comes to football." 

In October 2021, the group surveyed 2,000 self-reporting National Football League fans from around the country. 50% of respondents were male and 50% were female. The average age of respondents was 34 years old, according to USBETS.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News