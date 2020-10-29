Darius Slay is giving the Eagles the best cornerback play they've had in years

Darius Slay has performed as billed.

Seven games into his Philadelphia Eagles career, the veteran has been the true No. 1 outside cornerback Jim Schwartz’s defense was lacking in the previous four seasons.

Slay’s man coverage has often “shut down” an opposing offense’s top wide receiver and given the coordinator and Eagles defensive backs one less thing to have to worry about on most plays.

“He’s traveling with the No. 1 [receiver], and me being at safety, I’m already thinking in my mind, at the end of the day, I’m not worried about (No.) 24,” Jalen Mills said of Slay. “He’s gonna go out there and do his job. I think that’s a big boost in definitely confidence and also just playing fast.”

The Eagles’ pass defense, which ranked 13th, 17th, 30th and 19th in the NFL from 2016-19, is currently seventh in yards allowed. Much of the improvement stems from the reduction in the number of big passing plays surrendered.

In 2019, the Eagles allowed 16 receptions of more than 40 yards, worst in the NFL. A year later, they have given up only one 40-plus-yard catch, which is tied for best. And Slay, who has yet to surrender a pass play over 21 yards, has played a significant role in the Eagles hardly getting beaten over the top.