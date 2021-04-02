Atlantic City FC hires Steffen Siebert as coach; season starts May 8

Atlantic City competes in the NPSL's Keystone Conference.

"I’m very excited,” Siebert said in a telephone interview Thursday from his Utah home. “David (Goldstein) and (Aces owner) Andrew (Weilgus) have been very good and made the project seem very exciting. I am really looking forward to being part of the community.

"David and Andrew have really been a big part of it. They have been very excited about the project and where it's going to head. I just really want to be part of that project in the long term. Building something from the ground was really something I was looking forward to."

Atlantic City finished 7-2-1 in 2019, finishing first in the Keystone and advancing to the conference semifinal. The Aces went 5-5 in 2018, finishing sixth in the Keystone, missing the playoffs by four points. The NPSL was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Siebert and the Atlantic City front office had been virtually talking back-and-forth about the program and a vision for the future. Siebert, who will move with his family to the area soon.

"I found it really exciting for me," Siebert said of the club's outlook. "I wanted to be part of it."