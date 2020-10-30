Andy MacPhail says Phillies may not hire head of operations until end of 2021

While manager Joe Girardi remains, the rest of Phillies management is in a state of flux.

Philadelphia demoted general manager Matt Klentak and made his assistant, Ned Rice, interim general manager earlier this month.

“After talking to Matt, it was clear to me that the best thing for everybody was to make a reassignment,” MacPhail said. “Once (Klentak) said it was time to win, he had sort of set himself up for an untenable situation based on how the tam performed particularly in the last eight games of the season.”

MacPhail said Klentak and Rice have different personalities. MacPhail also said most of the immediate moves the Phillies must make are internal.

“Ned is more extroverted, more likely to be hanging around the clubhouse,” MacPhail said. “I’m very confident Ned can get us through (the internal moves).”

Philadelphia faces some big personnel decisions, including whether to re-sign catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Didi Gregorius, both of whom became free agents this week.

MacPhail, who expects the free agent market to unfold slowly this offseason, said no significant moves will be made without the approval of him or managing partner John Middleton.