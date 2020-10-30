Andy MacPhail says Phillies may not hire head of operations until end of 2021

Andy MacPhail admits he’s severely disappointed with the way the Philadelphia Phillies have played during his tenure as team president.
Unfortunately, the future right now doesn’t seem so good either.
"It’s as miserable a time in baseball as I’ve ever had,” MacPhail said.
The Phillies might not hire a new head of baseball operations until the end of the 2021 season. Philadelphia finished 28-32 in the just-completed COVID-19-shortened season and have now gone nine seasons without a winning record or a playoff appearance.
“I didn’t expect to be here in year five and still be under .500,” MacPhail told reporters during a video conference Friday afternoon. “I don’t know why we play like we do at the end of September the past three years. I thought our team was relatively positioned to go to the postseason, and it didn’t. That is a great source of disappointment to me.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the team’s finances. The team’s scouting and minor-league development departments have been hit by layoffs.
“The losses we incurred in (2020) and what is reasonable to assume in 2021 — it's not pretty,” MacPhail said. “Something like this caught us in a bad spot. We just expanded the operation. We just expanded the payroll. We had been active in signing free agents. We didn’t anticipate a global pandemic."
While manager Joe Girardi remains, the rest of Phillies management is in a state of flux.
Philadelphia demoted general manager Matt Klentak and made his assistant, Ned Rice, interim general manager earlier this month.
“After talking to Matt, it was clear to me that the best thing for everybody was to make a reassignment,” MacPhail said. “Once (Klentak) said it was time to win, he had sort of set himself up for an untenable situation based on how the tam performed particularly in the last eight games of the season.”
MacPhail said Klentak and Rice have different personalities. MacPhail also said most of the immediate moves the Phillies must make are internal.
“Ned is more extroverted, more likely to be hanging around the clubhouse,” MacPhail said. “I’m very confident Ned can get us through (the internal moves).”
Philadelphia faces some big personnel decisions, including whether to re-sign catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Didi Gregorius, both of whom became free agents this week.
MacPhail, who expects the free agent market to unfold slowly this offseason, said no significant moves will be made without the approval of him or managing partner John Middleton.
MacPhail said it’s possible the Phillies might not hire a new front office leader until the end of the 2021 season. MacPhail noted the Phillies offices won’t open until January — and maybe not even then — because of the pandemic. He noted baseball won’t hold general manager or winter meetings this offseason.
“Your first goal is to make sure the next regime has the best chance it can to succeed,” he said. “Who’s going to want to uproot in the middle of a pandemic?”
Such a delay, however, could frustrate fans, who have watched this month as the Philadelphia 76ers hired a new coach in Doc Rivers and a new head of basketball operations in Darryl Morey. MacPhail didn’t completely rule out a quick hire.
“If we find an apparent candidate who is a good fit for us,” MacPhail said, “that doesn’t mean we don’t move quickly.”
MacPhail, 67, joined the Phillies in June 2015 and became team president at the end of that season. MacPhail said he plans to step down when his contract expires at the end of the 2021 season, but he's willing to go sooner. He said ownership should be more involved in hiring the next person to run the Phillies than it was in 2015.
“If John (Middleton) thinks he can land a big fish by moving me aside and getting somebody to become the president,” MacPhail said, “I would happily do that.”
EXTRA INNINGS: The Phillies career of sometimes-closer Hector Neris appears to be over. Philadelphia declined Neris’ club option Friday. The Phillies also declined club options on relievers David Robertson and David Phelps.
In addition, Philadelphia announced that infielder Phil Gosselin and relievers Heath Hembree, Blake Parker and Adam Morgan were outrighted off the 40-man roster and have elected free agency.
