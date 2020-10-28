76ers to hire former Rockets executive Daryl Morey according to report

The 76ers already have a new coach in Doc Rivers.
Now, it appears they will have a new director of basketball operations.
ESPN and The Athletic reported Wednesday afternoon that Philadelphia will hire former Houston Rockets executive Daryl Morey to oversee basketball operations. The Sixers hired Rivers earlier this month.
ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that Elton Brand is expected to remain as general manager, but he clearly will no longer be in charge of basketball decisions.
Morey is to basketball analytics like what Billy Beane, of “Moneyball,” fame is to baseball analytics.
Morey joined the Houston Rockets in 2006 and became general manager in 2007 before stepping down this month.
Under Morey, the Rockets made nine playoff appearances and reached the NBA Western Conference finals in 2015 and 2018.
Morey found himself in mired controversy in October 2019 when he tweeted in support of the Hong Kong protests against China. The tweet aversely impacted the NBA's relationship with China. A few days after the tweet, Morey released a statement calling the tweet regrettable.
Morey’s hiring brings “The Process” full circle.
Former Sixers general manager Sam Hinkie, who oversaw the beginning of Philadelphia’s rebuilding plan, is a Morey protégé. Hinkie was Houston’s vice president and executive vice president under Morey.
Like Rivers, Morey will be judged on how well he maximizes the potential of Philadelphia’s young stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.
Morey and Rivers takes over a Sixers team that many basketball experts and fans feel underachieved this past season, finishing 43-30.
The Boston Celtics swept an Eastern Conference first round series from Philadelphia. The Sixers fired coach Brett Brown after the sweep.
