Pro wrestler Jon Huber, known as Brodie Lee in AEW, dies at age 41

Jon Huber, the professional wrestler who fought as Brodie Lee in All Elite Wrestling, died Saturday. He was 41.

Huber died from a lung issue not related to COVID-19, his wife, Amanda, wrote in an Instagram post.

“The world saw him as the amazing (Brodie Lee) but he was my best friend, my husband and the greatest father you would ever meet,” Amanda Huber wrote. “No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now.”

Huber, a Rochester, New York, native, wrestled from 2012 to 2019 in WWE as Luke Harper before joining AEW. He spent time with Jersey All Pro Wrestling and other independent companies before joining WWE.

“In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way — a fierce and captivating talent, a thought mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee,” wrote AEW in a statement.

Wrestlers and fans shared their love for Huber on Saturday.

“I’m so deeply sorry for the loss of Jon Huber,” Stephanie McMahon, daughter of WWE’s Vince McMahon, wrote. “We bonded over the love of our children. He was a true family man.”

Huber is survived by Amanda and their two children, Brodie and Nolan.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.