 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pro wrestler Jon Huber, known as Brodie Lee in AEW, dies at age 41
0 comments

Pro wrestler Jon Huber, known as Brodie Lee in AEW, dies at age 41

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jon Huber, the professional wrestler who fought as Brodie Lee in All Elite Wrestling, died Saturday. He was 41.

Huber died from a lung issue not related to COVID-19, his wife, Amanda, wrote in an Instagram post.

“The world saw him as the amazing (Brodie Lee) but he was my best friend, my husband and the greatest father you would ever meet,” Amanda Huber wrote. “No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now.”

Huber, a Rochester, New York, native, wrestled from 2012 to 2019 in WWE as Luke Harper before joining AEW. He spent time with Jersey All Pro Wrestling and other independent companies before joining WWE.

“In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way — a fierce and captivating talent, a thought mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee,” wrote AEW in a statement.

Wrestlers and fans shared their love for Huber on Saturday.

“I’m so deeply sorry for the loss of Jon Huber,” Stephanie McMahon, daughter of WWE’s Vince McMahon, wrote. “We bonded over the love of our children. He was a true family man.”

Huber is survived by Amanda and their two children, Brodie and Nolan.

0 comments

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News