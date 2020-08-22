St. Augustine Prep graduate Josh Hood has been playing shortstop for the Macon Bacon of the Coastal Plains League in Georgia. Hood, the 2018 Press Baseball Player of the Year, was the 2019 Ivy League Rookie of the Year for Penn.
After his sophomore season at the University of Pennsylvania was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Josh Hood searched for an opportunity to play baseball this summer.
The 2018 St. Augustine Prep graduate landed in the Coastal Plains League with the Macon Bacon in Georgia.
And the 20-year-old from Vineland put together an impressive summer.
Hood was named to the All-CPL second-team Friday.
He batted .280 with 21 RBIs, 15 runs scored, five doubles and five home runs in 26 games.
The shortstop had a .917 fielding percentage, 21 putouts and helped turn five double plays.
“It’s a great honor,” said Hood, who was the Ivy League Rookie of the Year in 2019. “I didn’t have my best stuff this summer, but that happens to everybody.
"But it was a very useful summer, and I’m very grateful to have had the chance to play, especially with some talented people to help me get better and to prepare for whatever is next in the situation that we are all in,” Hood added.
The first and second team each had 28 players — one player per each infield position, five designated hitters/utility players, six outfielders and both six starting and relief pitchers.
“I was very grateful to receive this honor,” Hood said. “But I’m never satisfied, though. I’m always looking to be the best. I was hoping to do a lot better, but I’m grateful I had this summer to get some work in.”
The Coastal Plains League is a summer, wood-bat league for top collegiate players across the country. The CPL usually consists of 15 teams from northern Virginia to south Georgia, but only seven competed this summer as some decided to forgo operations amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Teams were split into a North and South Region, only playing teams in the same region to reduce travel and maintain safe conditions for players and coaches.
The Macon Bacon, winners of the first half of the season, won the South Region title last week with a 6-5 victory over the Savannah Bananas, the second-half season winners.
Hood hit a three-run homer in the championship game that gave his team a 5-0 lead.
"Hasta la vista baby!"
Josh Hood (@pennbaseball) of the @GoMaconBacon with the @TrackManBB 377' three-run home run at 97 mph off the bat to give the Bacon a 5-0 lead in the Southern Division Championship over Savannah.
“That was the highlight of the summer, for sure,” Hood said about winning the championship. “Winning that last game, and being able to contribute, there was just a lot of energy with the fans.”
Yes, Hood and his teammates had an audience.
The Bacon play their home games at Luther Williams Field. Fans were allowed to attend but were limited and had to sign a waiver and have their temperatures checked at the gate.
“I’m very thankful that we were able to still play in front of fans, even though there were restrictions on how many were allowed,” Hood said. “But it was just great to feel that energy from the crowd.“
When Hood was reaching out to different summer leagues, he was able to get in contact with Macon assistant coach Kevin Soine, who was initially set to coach the Holly Springs Salamanders this summer.
But the Salamanders were one of the teams that opted out. Soine, who took the job in Georgia, was able to get Hood on the Bacon roster.
“Josh is a solid player,” Macon coach Jimmy Turk said in a telephone interview last month. “He is a good kid.”
Overall, Hood enjoyed the experience.
“I loved it,” said Hood, who, like most players, lived with a host family in Macon. “Teammates were great. Coaches were great. I’m just very thankful the coaches were able to bring me along.”
The Ivy League already canceled its fall sports season. Teams were still going to be allowed to work out together. But Hood said he received news last week that all on-campus activities this fall are no longer allowed.
That means no team workouts or drills
“It’s a very confusing time right now,” said Hood, who may try to play in local fall leagues. “I’m not sure what the future holds, but I’m going to do my best to coordinate with my teammates and coaches to get my work in.”
