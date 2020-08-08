Bryce Young and his teammates are accustomed to success, capturing the inaugural Premiere Lacrosse League title last season.
And the Whipsnakes Lacrosse Club is in position to defend that title.
The top-seeded Whipsnskes play the seventh-seeded Chaos in the PLL Championship Series title game at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah.
NBC will broadcast the game.
“It’s awesome,” said Young, a 2014 St. Augustine Prep graduate and defender for the Whipsankes. “This tournament has been awesome. I think we have been playing really good lacrosse.
“I think there is definitely some excitement. This was our goal coming into this. I think we did a good job compartmentalizing it, taking it one game at a time instead of looking too far ahead... that is when we are at our best. We know we have a good team.”
The PLL is a tour-based league that features seven teams, without specific hometowns, that travel for 14 weeks and play at different venues across the country — the Archers, Atlas, Chaos, Chrome, Redwoods, Whipsnakes and the expansion Waterdogs.
The PLL regular season was scheduled to start May 29 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. It was postponed indefinitely April 10 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But PLL co-founder and Atlas midfielder Paul Rabil formed a coronavirus medical staff and organized the Championship Series, which started July 25.
About 300 players, staff members and officials have been tested multiple times since July 18. Only two tested positive, according to the PLL website.
The tournament has been played without any fans.
“That is a testament to how hard the PLL staff has worked,” said Young, who noted the league stayed in an hotel two miles away from the stadium when not practicing or playing.
“It was almost seamless, almost flawless execution on their part. They’ve done a phenomenal job. Basically all we had to do was strap up and play.”
Each team had four group play games to determine seedings for the single-elimination rounds. The opponents were chosen randomly in June.
The Whipsankes earned the top seed and a first-round bye after winning all four of their games, defeating the Redwoods 13-9, the Atlas 15-6, the Chaos 12-7 and the Archers 17-11.
The Whipsnakes then scored nine first-half goals en route a 13-12 victory over the Redwoods in the semifinals Thursday.
And it was a thriller.
“The Redwoods are an awesome team,” said Young, 24, of Egg Harbor Township. “It’s an awesome game every time we play them.”
The Whipsnakes defeated the Redwoods 12-11 in the Championship last season.
“They are super competitive, super scrappy,” Young said. “And they seem to be a little extra hungry when they play us, and rightfully so from past games. There is some bad blood there.”
Young and Whipsankes had an 8-2 lead midway through the second quarter Thursday, but the Redwoods continued to fight and cut their deficit to 12-11 after the third quarter.
The Redwoods’ Ryder Garnsey scored with 2 minutes, 54 seconds remaining in regulation and forced overtime.
But Whipsnakes midfielder Jeremy Sieverts scored in overtime to send them to their second consecutive title game.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Young has eight ground balls and three caused turnovers in the tournament.
“We knew exactly what an 8-2 lead meant against the Redwoods,” Young said. “It means absolutely nothing. They were going to find a way to get back in that game.
“We didn’t play our best game, and we realized that. But we found a way to win... It was relieving. I wasn’t ready to go home. I wanted a couple more days with my teammates.”
Chaos went 0-4 in group play, but defeated the Chrome in the quarterfinals and the Archers in the semifinals.
“This Chaos team really hit their stride and is dangerous with the ball in the offensive end,” said Young, who led the University of Maryland to the NCAA Division I championship in 2017 and played for the Ohio Machine of Major League Lacrosse in 2018. “They will be a test for our defense. They are a hungry team.
“But I think I can speak for everyone that we are just happy for the opportunity to be able to do what we love and compete and to be in a position to win a championship again.”
