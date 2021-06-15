Prendergast, Sher win Brennan McCann row

The Ventnor Beach Patrol alumni crew of Kevin Prendergast and Tom Sher won the first Brennan McCann Masters Row of the season on Sunday at Seaview Harbor beach in Egg Harbor Township.

The Ventnor Beach Patrol alumni crew of Kevin Prendergast and Tom Sher won the first Brennan McCann Masters Row of the season on Sunday at Seaview Harbor beach in Egg Harbor Township. Their time was 39 minutes, 27 seconds.

The crew of Margate Beach Patrol alumnus Jim Swift Sr. and son Jim Swift Jr., finished second in 40:04. John Swift, a Margate alumnus and Jim Sr.'s brother, and Mick Cote, of Surf City, were third in 40:40.

The 3.3-mile race had eight crews.