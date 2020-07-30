The usual roar of powerboats in September on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing will be replaced with silence this year.
The 29th annual Mary Ann and Daniel J. Murphy Jr. Memorial Regatta has been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Winding River Boating Association, led by president George Conover Sr., made the proper preparations for the event, but then the members unanimously voted not to hold it in 2020 due to the dangers of COVID-19.
The annual Saturday-Sunday regatta was scheduled for Sept. 12-13 and has now been rescheduled for Sept. 11-12, 2021.
"At this point we can see that the virus is not going to clear up before September," Conover said. "There's a lot of close contact, and it's too risky. It wouldn't be good for the spectators in the pit area (on Park Road at the lake), or the drivers and their crews. Races in Florida, Michigan and Ohio have been canceled too.
"We contacted Meredith Krechmer, the daughter of Dan and Mary Ann Murphy, and told her of our decision. She and the Murphy family agreed that it's best to keep safe."
The event, once known as the Lake Lenape Spectacular, was renamed in honor of the late Dan Murphy, a powerboat racer from Atlantic City and Longport, and in honor of his late wife, Mary Ann.
The Murphy Regatta is an exciting and colorful event. Hydroplanes look like little spaceships and usually make a loud buzzing noise as they move with surprising speed on the lake.
In a normal year, the event would have heats and finals both days in five or six hydroplane powerboat classes, plus Jersey Speed Skiffs and one or two other divisions. Unlike hydroplanes, skiffs have the classic powerboat hull. All the races are four laps on a mile oval on the lake.
Warren Brown, of Galloway Township, would likely have been racing his own skiff, Kiss, or another boat called Ho Lotta Horses, which he has driven the last four years. With the COVID-19 shutdown, Brown has not raced since last September.
"A lot of races have been canceled on the East Coast," Brown said. "Now it looks like May of next year for our boat. When I race Kiss, my son, Warren Brown IV, is my riding mechanic (a skiff has two in the boat). He would have been the driver if I had raced the other boat (at the Murphy Regatta).
"All of us were hopeful that it would turn around. Is (the postponement) disappointing? Yes. Is it understandable? Yes, absolutely."
