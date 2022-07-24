Pleasantville grad Nia Ali's world title defense ends with a fall in the 100 hurdles

EUGENE, Ore. — Nia Ali's reign as the 100-meter hurdles champion came crashing to an end at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.

The 2006 Pleasantville High School graduate and 33-year-old mother of three hit the ninth hurdle during her qualifying heat while in the lead and fell into the 10th. She took the setback in stride.

“It’s part of my journey. I have to embrace every part of it,” Ali said. "I am not incredibly happy about it but I have to overcome it. I wanted to do my very best in front of the home crowd. I was prepared to show a fast time.”

Ali won the 2019 world championship in Doha, Qatar in a personal-best 12.34 seconds. That championship was Ali’s first at the world outdoor championships. In 2014 and 2016, she won the 60 hurdles at the world indoor championships.

At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janiero, Ali won the silver medal in the 100 hurdles.

Ali grew up in the Germantown section of Philadelphia but moved to Pleasantville for her senior year of high school. Ali’s family is close with Pleasantville track and field coach Alan Laws, as they come from the same Philadelphia neighborhood.

A lane by herself

Belgian hurdler Anne Zagre will always have a cool story of how she ran all by herself at the worlds. She will probably have the scars to prove it, too.

Zagre ran all alone in lane six because in a round one heat during the morning session, Ali crashed into the 10th hurdle and impeded Zagre’s lane. The jury of appeal made the decision to have Zagre run in a substitute heat for a chance to advance. She hit the last hurdle and fell across the finish line. She had bandages on her left shoulder and hand, along with both knees.

“Such a pity that I touched the last hurdle and fell down,” Zagre said. “I have no words. I actually have mixed feelings. Just crazy.”

Notes: There's a gold medal going home with the Ali family. Ali's partner, Andre De Grasse, ran the anchor leg to help Canada take gold over the favored Americans in the men's 4x100. ... The 100 hurdles semifinals were scheduled for 8:10 p.m. Sunday, and the final at 10 p.m.

The Press staff contributed to this report.