Nia Ali added the missing piece to her outstanding track and field career Saturday night.

The 2006 Pleasantville High School graduate and mother of three did it by completing a remarkable comeback.

Ali won the first outdoor national title of her storied career by finishing first in the 100-meter hurdles at U.S. track and field championships at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Ali won in 12.37 seconds, the second-fastest time of her career. She just edged Keni Harrison, who finished in 12.42 seconds. Ali will represent the U.S. at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Aug. 19-27.

“I’m incredibly blessed,” Ali told the NBC announcer after the race.

Ali’s track resume is impressive.

She won a silver medal in the 100 hurdles at the 2016 Olympics. She won the outdoor 100 hurdles at the 2019 world championships. She won the 60 hurdles at the indoor world championships in 2014 and 2016. But Ali had never won an outdoor national championship until Saturday. Ali smiled and raised her hands over her head when she crossed the finish line.

Ali’s win Saturday was improbable on many levels.

The 100 hurdles is one of the deepest and most talented events in U.S. track and field.

Ali, 34, was competing against hurdlers who, in most cases, were five to 10 years younger.

Ali had not raced in two of the past three years. The pandemic canceled the 2020 season. She took a break in 2021 to have her third child.

And last July at Hayward Field, she fell in the first round while trying to defend her 2019 world championship.

Ali grew up in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. She moved to Pleasantville for her senior year of high school. Ali’s family is close with Pleasantville track and field coach Alan Laws. They come from the same Philadelphia neighborhood, and Ali refers to Laws as her uncle.

Ali won the 100 hurdles championship at the 2006 New Jersey outdoor track and field Meet of Champions. She still holds the Cape-Atlantic League 100 hurdles record with a time of 13.65 seconds.

