Twelve Press-area teams entered the Last Dance World Series.
One remains: the BPC Spartans.
BPC, which consists of players from the Holy Spirit High School baseball team, won each of its three pool-play games in the Ocean City Region.
The Spartans advanced to next week's single-elimination rounds. Thirty-two regional champions statewide will be split into North and South Jersey brackets and play from July 21-29.
The tournament started this week with 222 teams.
“It feels great,” BPC coach Steve Normane said. “We just want to keep playing baseball. To be the only local team down here moving on is pretty cool.“
BPC defeated the Atlantic County RedHawks (ACIT) on Tuesday, Triple Crown Baseball (EHT) on Wednesday and the Raiders (Ocean City) on Thursday.
Millville Lightning (Millville) and Mainland (Mainland Regional) were also in the six-team region.
“We are one of the 32 left,” Normane said, “and with all the competition down here and how hard our bracket was, it’s just a great accomplishment.
“It was a great three days of baseball in Ocean City. It was a great setting and atmosphere. Every team, every game was great. That’s our (Cape-Atlantic League) conference. We love playing against those guys and coaches. Everyone respects each other. And it’s nice to show the other teams in it that South Jersey baseball is legit.”
BPC will play Monroe Township Baseball (Williamstown) in the first round of the South Jersey bracket Tuesday at a site and time to be determined. Pairings are not official until Saturday.
Most single-elimination games are at minor league stadiums.
North games will be played at TD Bank Ballpark (Somerset Patriots), Skylands Stadium (Sussex County Minors) and Yogi Berra Stadium (Montclair State University/ New Jersey Jackals).
South games -- Point Pleasant Borough/Washington Township, Notre Dame/ Hamilton West, Kingsway Regional/Howell and St. Joseph (Metuchen)/ Deptford or Gloucester Catholic -- will be played at FirstEnergy Park, home of the Lakewood Blue Claws.
Other South games -- Holy Spirit/Williamstown, Cherokee/ Bishop Eustace, Middletown South/Middletown North and Jackson Memorial/Middlesex were initially to be be held at Arm & Hammer Park, home of the Trenton Thunder, but the site and times have yet to be determined.
But Normane is not too focused on the location.
“We will be ready,” the coach and Holy Spirit athletic director said. “I don’t know too much about (Williamstown), but we will gather some information as best as we can. At the end of the day, it’s a baseball game, and we will show up and play. I’m sure it’ll be a great one.
“Williamstown is traditionally a good program. We will just show up and see what happens.”
The other area teams that had pool-play games were EHC Pirates (Cedar Creek), Buena Township (Buena Reg.), B-Baseball (Barnegat), Tuckerton/Little Egg Harbor (Pinelands Reg.) and Southern (Southern Reg.).
“Just how proud I am of our guys and at the same time how appreciative I am of the guys that put this together,” Normane said about the event and its organizers.
“It was a huge undertaking for them to take on, and they gave 222 teams a chance to play three games. And now we have a chance to add on to that. My hats off to those guys, and we are just excited to still be in it.”
TENTATIVE PAIRINGS AND SCHEDULE
South Bracket
July 21 at FirstEnergy Park
(8) Point Pleasant Boro (3-0) vs. (9) Washington Twp. (3-0), 8 a.m.
(7) Notre Dame (3-0) vs. (10) Hamilton West (3-0), 11:30 a.m.
(11) Kingsway (3-0) vs. (6) Howell (3-0), 3
(5) St. Joseph (Met.) (3-0) vs. (12) Deptford (3-0) or Gloucester Catholic 6:30
July 21 at site and time to be determined by Sunday
(4) Holy Spirit (3-0) vs. (13) Williamstown (3-0), TBA
(14) Cherokee (3-0) vs. (3) Bishop Eustace (3-0), TBA
(15) Middletown South (3-0) vs. (2) Middletown North (3-0), TBA
(1 Jackson Memorial (3-0) vs. (16) Middlesex (3-0), TBA
North Bracket
July 21 at Skylands Stadium
(8) Bridgewater Raritan (2-1) vs. winner of Jefferson (2-0) vs. High Point/Wallkill Valley (2-0) on Saturday, 10 a.m.
(7) Voorhees (2-1) vs. (10) Millburn (3-0), 1
July 21 at Yogi Berra Stadium
(6) St. Peter’s Prep (3-0) vs. (11) Ridge (3-0), 10 a.m.
(12) Nutley (3-0) vs. (5) Ridgewood (3-0), 1
July 21 at TD Bank Ballpark
(13) Cranford (3-0) vs. (4) Montclair (3-0), 10 a.m.
(3) Delbarton (3-0) vs. (14) Wood-Ridge (3-0), 1
July 21 at site to be determined
(2) Bergen Catholic (3-0) vs. (15) Mount Olive (3-0), TBA
(16) Gov. Livingston (3-0) vs. (1) Don Bosco Prep (3-0), TBA
