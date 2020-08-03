Marlins Phillies Baseball

If the Phillies were a football team, everything would be fine.

Philadelphia returned the field Monday for the first time since July 26.

“If we were in football, we’d be in good shape,” manager Joe Giradi said. “Guys would have gotten an extra day to rest. Instead of playing on Sunday, it would 'Monday Night Football.'”

Unfortunately, the Phillies are a baseball team, and that’s a sport meant to be played every day, which the team hasn’t done for the past seven days because of COVID-19 issues. Philadelphia had to overcome more than just the extended layoff in its return to play. The Phillies was scheduled to play the first of four games this week against the powerful New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Monday.

The Yankees (7-1) were slated to pitch ace Gerrit Cole on Monday. New York slugger Aaron Judge had hit home runs in five straight games heading into Monday.

“The hardest thing is trying to keep players sharp,” Girardi said in a video conference with reporters before Monday’s game. “We’re really not going to know until we go through this. You want to get back to some kind of normalcy and normalcy in baseball is playing every day.”

The Phillies (1-2) have been caught in the fallout of the Miami Marlins new coronavirus outbreak. Miami, which played three games in Philadelphia on July 24-26, has reportedly had 18 players test positive for the virus. The Marlins spent last week quarantining in a Philadelphia hotel.

The Phillies have undergone daily testing since last Monday. No players have tested positive.

First baseman Rhys Hoskins said before Monday’s game that there was no talk last week among the Phillies of players possibly opting out of the season because of the virus.

“It was more like we were anxious to get back on the field,” he said, "and build back into a routine.”

The Phillies will face some more schedule upheaval this week this time because of weather.

Tuesday’s game between the Phillies and New York at Yankee Stadium was postponed because of Tropical Storm Isaias. The teams will play a doubleheader of seven-inning games at Citizens Bank Park beginning at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday. They will also play a single game in Philadelphia at 6:05 p.m. Thursday.

“We’re doing what we can,” Hoskins said. “Obviously, this not the hand we would have liked to have been dealt. But we’re taking everything as we can in stride, and I think we’ll be ready.”

