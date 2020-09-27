Phillies would've made playoffs if they won. They did not.

In a fitting continuation of nearly a decade of ineptitude, the Phillies couldn’t even help themselves Sunday afternoon.
On the final day of the regular season, Philadelphia needed three things to happen Sunday to grab the National League’s final wild-card playoff spot.
The Milwaukee Brewers had to lose. They did, 5-2 to the St. Louis Cardinals.
The San Francisco Giants had to lose. They did, 5-4 to the San Diego Padres.
But the Phillies had to win. That proved to be the sticking point.
Philadelphia lost the season finale of this COVID-19-shortened 60-game season 5-0 to the Tampa Bay Rays.
“It’s extremely disappointing,” manager Joe Girardi said. “We had a shot. You can say that about a lot days. We had a shot, and we didn’t take advantage of it.”
The Brewers (29-31) grabbed the second wild card and the NL’s eighth and final playoff spot. Meanwhile, Philadelphia (28-32) ended the season with three straight defeats and seven losses in their final eight games.
“Coming up one game short,” Girardi said, “there were a lot of chances to win that one game, and we weren’t able to do it.”
The Phillies have gone nine years without a playoff appearance or a winning record.
“We won 28 games,” Girardi said. “I think we could have just as easily won 38 games, 35 games. I really do.”
This is the third straight season Philadelphia has cost itself a playoff spot with a September collapse. The Phillies went 13-17 in the month. The past two seasons, they were a combined 20-36 in September/October.
On Sunday, the Phillies fell victim to the latest poor September start from pitcher Aaron Nola, who is regarded as the ace of the staff. Nola gave up six hits and three runs in 32/3 innings.
“I felt decent, but I got myself in bad situations,” Nola said. “It’s disappointing I couldn’t give the guys more. It’s not what I was looking for.”
The Phillies went 0-3 in Nola’s last three starts this season. He allowed 17 hits and 11 earned runs in 15 innings pitched in those outings. Since 2018, Nola is 4-9 with a 4.43 ERA in September/October.
“I wish I had an answer,” he said of his late-season struggles. “It’s bad luck in September, I guess. I’m not changing anything just because it’s September. I’m still preparing the same way. I guess things aren’t going my way.”
In the end, the Phillies fell victim this season to a historically bad bullpen and injures. Bryce Harper (back), J.T. Realmuto (thigh) and Rhys Hoskins (elbow) all missed time or were hampered during the final month.
“Every team went through (injuries),” Girardi said. “We weren’t able to overcome it.”
The bullpen gave up 246 hits and 159 runs in 186 innings this season.
“I always believed (in the bullpen),” Girardi said. “We always talked about situations we wanted to put guys in to be successful. We made some changes. We thought that (were) going to be big for us. Still, throughout all that we (had) a chance. I put it on me. I didn’t get the most out of our bullpen.”
For the Phillies not to make the expanded playoffs with a payroll of more than $200 million payroll could cause some in management their jobs. The Phillies hired team President Andy MacPhail in June 2015. Matt Klentak was named general manager in October 2015. Since 2016, the Phillies are 226-382 for a .371 winning percentage.
Girardi endorsed Klentak after Sunday’s defeat.
“It’s been a real pleasure working with him,” Girardi said. “He’s working just as hard as the rest of us. I look forward to working with him this offseason to try to get this thing right.”
Harper, who is easily the Phillies’ most high-profile player, wasn’t quite so enthusiastic.
“I’m not an owner,” he said when asked about Klentak. “I’m glad I don’t have to make those decisions.”
One thing is certain: No matter who is in charge, the Phillies must get better. It won’t be easy. Realmuto, their star catcher, and shortstop Did Gregorius can become free agents. The farm system isn’t rich with prospects.
“I don’t want to be here (out of the playoffs) at game 162 next year,” Girardi said. “I don’t want the same feeling we have (now). We need to get better. It’s going to be challenging this winter (because of COVID-19). They have to find a way.”
