Phillies would've made playoffs if they won. They did not.

“Every team went through (injuries),” Girardi said. “We weren’t able to overcome it.”

The bullpen gave up 246 hits and 159 runs in 186 innings this season.

“I always believed (in the bullpen),” Girardi said. “We always talked about situations we wanted to put guys in to be successful. We made some changes. We thought that (were) going to be big for us. Still, throughout all that we (had) a chance. I put it on me. I didn’t get the most out of our bullpen.”

For the Phillies not to make the expanded playoffs with a payroll of more than $200 million payroll could cause some in management their jobs. The Phillies hired team President Andy MacPhail in June 2015. Matt Klentak was named general manager in October 2015. Since 2016, the Phillies are 226-382 for a .371 winning percentage.

Girardi endorsed Klentak after Sunday’s defeat.

“It’s been a real pleasure working with him,” Girardi said. “He’s working just as hard as the rest of us. I look forward to working with him this offseason to try to get this thing right.”

Harper, who is easily the Phillies’ most high-profile player, wasn’t quite so enthusiastic.