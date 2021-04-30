Phillies win a wacky one over the Mets

The two also had words when the Phillies played New York on April 13 after Alvarado threw up and in to Mets outfielder Michael Conforto and then hit Conforto on the wrist with the next pitch.

On Friday in the bottom of the eighth, the benches nearly emptied again when Mets reliever Miguel Castro threw inside and walked Rhys Hoskins. Castro got upset and had to be restrained from going after Hoskins.

"Nothing happened." Hoskins said. "A couple of balls were a little close. Nobody likes that. Emotions were high. That's how these division games are, especially against the Mets."

The Mets (9-11) have lost three straight and scored one run in their last 25 innings.

Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman struck out eight in five innings but left the game after throwing just 65 pitches because of a strained hamstring.

Meanwhile, The Phillies biggest issue is health.

Philadelphia placed Shortstop Didi Gregorious on the COVID-19 injured list before Friday’s game.

The Phillies then scratched catcher J.T. Realmuto from the lineup with a sore left hand that happened when he tried unsuccessfully to block a wild pitch in Thursday’s 5-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.