Phillies win a wacky one over the Mets

PHILADELPHIA – The Phillies have their issues.
But for now, Philadelphia can say at least we’re not the New York Mets.
On a frigid, windy Friday night, The Phillies scored both their runs on a strikeout and beat the Mets 2-1 before 10,914 fans at Citizens Bank Park.
As odd as having a strikeout be a team’s big offensive play, what the fans and teams will probably remember from the game is the eighth inning. The benches emptied at the top of the inning and nearly emptied again in the bottom.
Let’s first review the runs-scoring strikeout.
Phillies starting pitcher Chase Anderson struck out swinging in the bottom of the second at Marcus Stroman splitter. But the ball got away from Mets catcher James McCann and hit the leg of home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak. Miller and Andrew Knapp scored from third and second base, respectively.
"That's never happened to me," Anderson said. "That's a first for sure."
Now for the eighth inning.
Both benches cleared after Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado struck out Dominic Smith swinging at a sinker with runners on second and third to end the top of the eighth.
Alvarado gestured behind the mound after the strikeout. He and Smith exchanged words and had to be separated.
The two also had words when the Phillies played New York on April 13 after Alvarado threw up and in to Mets outfielder Michael Conforto and then hit Conforto on the wrist with the next pitch.
On Friday in the bottom of the eighth, the benches nearly emptied again when Mets reliever Miguel Castro threw inside and walked Rhys Hoskins. Castro got upset and had to be restrained from going after Hoskins.
"Nothing happened." Hoskins said. "A couple of balls were a little close. Nobody likes that. Emotions were high. That's how these division games are, especially against the Mets."
The Mets (9-11) have lost three straight and scored one run in their last 25 innings.
Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman struck out eight in five innings but left the game after throwing just 65 pitches because of a strained hamstring.
Meanwhile, The Phillies biggest issue is health.
Philadelphia placed Shortstop Didi Gregorious on the COVID-19 injured list before Friday’s game.
The Phillies then scratched catcher J.T. Realmuto from the lineup with a sore left hand that happened when he tried unsuccessfully to block a wild pitch in Thursday’s 5-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.
Bryce Harper remained sidelined after getting hit in the face with a pitch Wednesday night. It’s not his face that’s the problem, however. Harper’s left wrist is also bothering him. The pitch ricocheted off his face and hit his wrist.
Philadelphia was already without second baseman Jean Segura, who has been out with a quadricep injury.
With all the injuries, the Phillies batted utility player Brad Miller cleanup Friday.
Somehow, the Phillies (13-13) are tied with the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East.
The Phillies and Mets will meet again at 6:05 p.m. Saturday and 7:08 p.m. Sunday.
"I don't expect there to be any carry over to tomorrow," Hoskins said, "other than it's the Phillies and the Mets an that's how it is."
