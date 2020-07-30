Marlins Phillies Baseball

The Phillies, who have not played since Sunday, will apparently not play this weekend either.

The Philadelphia vs. Toronto Blue Jays series scheduled for Saturday with a doubleheader and a single game Sunday at Citizens Bank Park have been postponed, according to Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo.

“We’re not going to Philadelphia. Those games have been postponed,” Montoyo told reporters in Washington D.C. before the Blue Jays played the Nationals on Thursday.

The postponements came after the Phillies said no players tested positive for COVID-19 but a coach and a member of the home clubhouse staff did test positive Wednesday.

All activities at Citizens Bank Park were shut down Thursday until further notice, the team said. It is not clear when the Phillies would play again.

Philadelphia is caught in the fallout of the Miami Marlins' new coronavirus outbreak. Miami, which played three games in Philadelphia last weekend, reportedly had 17 players test positive for the virus. The Marlins are still quarantining in a Philadelphia hotel.

