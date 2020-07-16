Tony Taylor, a fan favorite among a generation of Philadelphias Phillies fans and one of the smoothest fielders in franchise history, died Thursday morning. He was 84.
Taylor played 15 seasons with the Phillies, which is tied for the fourth most in franchise history. He was an All-Star in 1960, his first year with the Phils after being traded by the Cubs, and was the starting second baseman of the star-crossed 1964 team. Mr. Taylor played in all but 12 of the team's games that season and made just 16 errors.
He held the franchise record for games played at second base — 1,003 — until Chase Utley passed him. Taylor was added to the team's Wall of Fame in 2002. He had a career .976 fielding percentage over 19 major-league seasons.
"Every time I put on the uniform, I have so much fun," Taylor told The Daily News in 1985. "That's why I got into baseball in the first place, because I loved it. To me, the day isn't right until you put on the uniform and cross the white line. And when you walk back in the locker room and take off the uniform, that's it, that's when the fun stops."
Taylor cried in 1971 after the Phillies traded him to Detroit. The Phillies tried moving him to a contender, but Taylor wanted to spend the rest of his career in Philadelphia. He returned to the Phillies in 1974 and played the final three seasons of his career in Philadelphia. He coached with the Phillies and Marlins after retiring.
"The way the fans received me when I came back, the ovations they gave me, it showed me how much they appreciated the way Tony Taylor played baseball — hard, always hard," Taylor said. "It meant so much to me. It showed they remembered. It showed they cared."
