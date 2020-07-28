The Phillies vs. Yankees game scheduled for Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns, MLB Network reported Tuesday morning.
Major League Baseball postponed the Phillies scheduled game against the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park on Monday night also because of virus concerns. Baseball also postponed the Miami Marlins' games against against Baltimore Orioles on Monday and Tuesday for the same reason.
The Marlins, who played in Philadelphia last weekend, are victims of a new coronavirus outbreak with a reported 15 players testing positive. MLB does not name players who have tested positive for the virus.
In a statement Monday morning, MLB said the games were postponed while additional COVID-19 tests are performed.
Multiple media sources reported that no new Phillies tested positive for the virus Monday. Meanwhile, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that four Marlins tested positive. That was in addition to the 11 that tested positive at some point last weekend.
Phillis manager Joe Girardi told MLB Radio Network that the Phillies would undergo additional saliva tests at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday.
The results of those tests will determine if Philadelphia travels to New York to play the Yankees on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Marlins wrapped up a three-game series in Philadelphia with an 11-6 win over the Phillies on Sunday. The Marlins postponed their flight home Sunday night. They quarantined in their Philadelphia hotel Sunday night awaiting additional test results.
