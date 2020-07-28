The Phillies vs. Yankees game scheduled for Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns, MLB Network reported Tuesday morning.
Phillies manager Joe Girardi confirmed on MLB Radio Network on Tuesday morning that no Phillies tested positive for the virus Monday.
Major League Baseball postponed the Phillies scheduled game against the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park on Monday night also because of virus concerns. Baseball also postponed the Miami Marlins' games against Baltimore Orioles on Monday and Tuesday for the same reason.
The Marlins, who played in Philadelphia last weekend, are victims of a new coronavirus outbreak with a reported 15 players testing positive. MLB does not name players who have tested positive for the virus.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that four Marlins tested positive Monday. That was in addition to the 11 that tested positive at some point last weekend.
Girardi told MLB Radio Network on Tuesday that the Phillies reported in 30-minute shifts to undergo additional saliva tests at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday. Philadelphia is scheduled to travel to New York to play the Yankees on Wednesday and Thursday.
"There were some anxious moments," Girardi said on the show. "I think it's really smart of baseball to wait one more day because the incubation period is two to 14 days. I know we can't wait for 14 days, but I think we have to be really smart about this."
The Phillies dealt with an outbreak of the virus at their training facility in Clearwater, Florida in June.
"I think this is a great wakeup call for baseball," Girardi said. "Our team has been fairly disciplined and I think the reason why has been the Clearwater incident. It was real to us. There are players and coaches in our clubhouse now that went through this and saw how quickly it spread."
The Marlins wrapped up a three-game series in Philadelphia with an 11-6 win over the Phillies on Sunday. The Marlins postponed their flight home Sunday night. They have been quarantining in their Philadelphia hotel ever since.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.