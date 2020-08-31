PHILADELPHIA – If the Phillies don’t end their nine-year playoff drought this season, their bullpen can no longer be used as an excuse.
Philadelphia made another move to bolster their beleaguered relievers by trading three players to be named later to the Milwaukee Brewers for reliever David Phelps just before Monday’s 4 p.m. MLB trade deadline.
Phelps was 2-3 with a 2.77 ERA, 20 strikeouts and two walks in 13 innings this season.
“Our offense has scored runs,” Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said. “Our starting rotation is in good shape. The bullpen is now a lot deeper than what it was. I think this team is in a good position to make a playoff run.”
Phillies manager Joe Girardi smiled when he spoke about Phelps, who began his career as a starting pitcher with the New York Yankees under Girardi from 2012-14. Phelps converted into being a reliever with the Miami Marlins in 2016. He didn’t pitch from August 2017 to June 2019 after undergoing surgery to remove a bone spur in 2017 and Tommy John surgery in 2018.
“The way we’re looking at David Phelps is that he’s another guy we can utilize at the back of the game,” Klentak said. “This year you’ve seen a spike in his performance. His fastball is playing bigger than it has in the past. He’s a different guy coming off his surgery.”
Phelps is in the final year of his contract, but the Phillies can pick up his option in 2021 for $4.5 million or buy him out for $250,000.
“My hope is that he pitches well enough it puts us in a position to pick up that option,” Klentak said. “The option definitely has value to us, but it’s nice to have flexibility (of the buyout) as well.”
Phelps, 33, is the latest bullpen addition for Philadelphia. The Phillies acquired relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree in a trade with the Boston Red Sox two weeks ago. Workman has saved three games for Philadelphia, and Hembree has been an effective set-up man. Philadelphia also activated reliever Ranger Suarez (COVID-19) off the injured list Monday.
The Phillies bullpen numbers are still ugly. Entering Monday, Philadelphia relievers had allowed 84 runs and 136 hits in 96 1/3 innings. But in the past six games, the bullpen had allowed nine earned runs in 24 2/3 innings for a 3.28 ERA. Not coincidentally, the Phillies went 5-1 during that stretch.
Girardi said the additions provide him with plenty of options when it comes to the bullpen.
“They’re all experienced options,” Girardi said. “They are guys who are used to pitching in the back end (of a game) during playoff runs and playoffs. It just changes the complexion of our team.”
Philadelphia began a four-game series at home against the Washington Nationals (12-19) on Monday. Philadelphia (14-15) started Monday’s game in third place in the National League East, three games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves (19-14). Eight teams will make the playoffs in both the National and American leagues this season, including the top two teams in each division.
There will be no more trades the rest of the season. Teams can still acquire players off waivers, but those transactions will be minimal. The Phillies will play September with this primary group of players.
“I think we did a really good job (at the trade deadline),” Girardi said. “We’re going for it. They (the front office) has given us what we need. It’s on us to play to the best of our ability. I feel like we have a lot of weapons in that clubhouse. We should be able to compete at a high level.”
EXTRA INNINGS: The Phillies activated outfielder Jay Bruce from the injured list and put Scott Kingery on the 10-day injured list with back spasms before Monday’s game. … Klentak said he has spoken with representatives of catcher J.T. Realmuto since summer camp began in July. Realmuto will be a free agent at the end of the season. Klentak declined to offer any specifics on any possible contract talks.
“I’m not trying to blow off the question,” Klentak said. “I’m trying to respect what the player has asked which is to keep this quiet. Nothing has changed about our admiration for the player. We like him. I think he likes it here. We’ve said this all along, but I’m not going to be providing updates on the status of negotiations.”
