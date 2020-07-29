The Phillies find themselves in COVID-19 limbo. It’s a disturbing place to be.
Philadelphia, which hasn’t played since Sunday, will now return to the field 3:05 p.m. Saturday for a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies will also host Toronto on Sunday.
In a sign of just how topsy-turvy things have become, the Phillies will be the visiting team in those games because Canada has barred the Blue Jays from playing at home because of the virus.
“Nobody said this season was going to be easy,” Phillies general manager Matt Klentack said in a video call with reporters Wednesday. “I think, in fact, quite the opposite. Everybody seems to recognize from the very beginning there were going to be challenges. Identifying ahead of time what those challenges are going to be. We’re seeing in the first week of the season some of these challenges manifest themselves.”
Beyond the weekend series against Toronto, the Phillies' schedule is a bit of an unknown. Philadelphia was to play three games starting Monday in Miami against the Marlins.
But New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed Wednesday that Philadelphia will play New York next week with the games scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at Yankee Stadium and Wednesday and Thursday at Citizens Bank Park. Four games between the Phillies and Yankees were postponed this week.
The bright spot for the Phillies is no players or coaches tested positive for the new coronavirus Monday or Tuesday, according to Klentak. A visiting clubhouse attendant did test positive, Klentak said. Klentak expects the Phillies to be tested daily for the foreseeable future.
“I think that we’ve had multiple consecutive days of no positives is making us feel better every day,” Klentak said. “I don’t think this particular season that you’re ever going to feel perfectly confident about anything.”
Philadelphia is caught in the fallout of the Marlins' new coronavirus outbreak. Miami, which played three games in Philadelphia last weekend, reportedly had 16 players test positive for the virus. The Marlins are still quarantining in a Philadelphia hotel.
Are the Phillies mad at the Marlins for bringing the virus to Philadelphia?
“I think that’s a personal question,” Klentak said. “I think depending on who you would ask you would get any number of different answers. I feel really good about the way Phillies staff and players have followed protocols. We have to maintain that level of discipline going forward — as do all teams — and we’re going to get through this.”
The Marlins' outbreak has called into question the viability of baseball’s 60-game season. There appears to be no indication that baseball would cancel its season. MLB said Monday that since Friday it has conducted more than 6,400 tests. The only positives were from the Marlins.
But all of baseball appears to be in a state of flux. There’s a chance that Saturday’s doubleheader games could both be just seven innings. Teams could play less than 60 games with winning percentage being used to determine the playoff field.
“There’s a lot of rule changes being discussed,” Klentak said. “Whether they go anywhere or not I don’t know yet.”
Virus or no virus, this is a season where the Phillies were expected to contend for the playoffs. But even with the expanded postseason that will allow eight teams in each league to make the playoffs, is it fair for Philadelphia to compete under these conditions? This five-day delay was no fault of their own. The Phillies held staggered workouts at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday.
“I don’t dispute this layoff this week has created a lot of challenges for us,” Klentak said. “The players are used to playing almost daily. There’s a lot of challenges but coming into the year we knew there would be challenges. The best thing can do is try to rally together as a team and as a league to make the most of it.”
