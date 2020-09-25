Phillies' three-game series vs. Rays to decide playoff fate

The Philadelphia Phillies began the final weekend of this COVID-19-shortened, 60-game season with their playoff chances barely intact.

The Phillies (28-29) were scheduled to play in Tampa against the Rays (37-20) on Friday night. The three-game series continues 7:07 p.m. Saturday and 3:10 p.m. Sunday.

Philadelphia has not made the playoffs since 2011.

The top two teams in each division, plus two wild-card teams each from the National and American leagues, will make the postseason. For the Phillies not to make the expanded playoffs with a more than $200 million payroll would be disappointing, at best, and could cause some in management their jobs, at worst.

“I understand the importance of winning here,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Friday afternoon. “Being a player in the National League, managing against them when I was with Florida and even when you have interleague (play), you understand the passion of Philadelphia and how important baseball is to them.”

The Phillies began Friday a game behind the second-place Miami Marlins (29-28) in the NL East. The Marlins finish with three games at New York against the Yankees. The Marlins hold the tiebreaker against the Phillies because they won the season series 7-3.