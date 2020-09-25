Phillies' three-game series vs. Rays to decide playoff fate

The Philadelphia Phillies began the final weekend of this COVID-19-shortened, 60-game season with their playoff chances barely intact.
The Phillies (28-29) were scheduled to play in Tampa against the Rays (37-20) on Friday night. The three-game series continues 7:07 p.m. Saturday and 3:10 p.m. Sunday.
Philadelphia has not made the playoffs since 2011.
The top two teams in each division, plus two wild-card teams each from the National and American leagues, will make the postseason. For the Phillies not to make the expanded playoffs with a more than $200 million payroll would be disappointing, at best, and could cause some in management their jobs, at worst.
“I understand the importance of winning here,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Friday afternoon. “Being a player in the National League, managing against them when I was with Florida and even when you have interleague (play), you understand the passion of Philadelphia and how important baseball is to them.”
The Phillies began Friday a game behind the second-place Miami Marlins (29-28) in the NL East. The Marlins finish with three games at New York against the Yankees. The Marlins hold the tiebreaker against the Phillies because they won the season series 7-3.
As for the two NL wild-card spots, Philadelphia began Friday trailing the San Francisco Giants (28-28) and the Cincinnati Reds (29-28). The Giants, who finish the season with four games against the San Diego Padres, appear to be the team the Phillies have the best chance of catching.
The Phillies were scheduled to start Vince Velasquez (1-1, 5.46 ERA) on Friday and then top-of-the-rotation pitchers Zack Wheeler (4-1, 2.67 ERA) on Saturday and Aaron Nola (5-4, 3.06 ERA) on Sunday.
Philadelphia does not have an easy opponent. Tampa Bay is the American League East champion and one of baseball’s best teams. Although they have clinched a playoff berth, the Rays are still playing this weekend for postseason seeding.
Philadelphia made some personnel moves to get ready for this weekend. It activated rookie starting pitcher Spencer Howard off the injured list.
Howard had been out since Sept. 12 with stiffness in his throwing shoulder. He has a 5.92 ERA, but he held opponents to a .184 batting average the first time through the lineup.
“I would think of him more as a multiple-inning guy early in the game," Girardi said. “But I could use him late, as well, depending on what we have left.”
Girardi also said it’s likely that Bryce Harper will be the designated hitter this weekend. The outfielder has been troubled by lower-back stiffness but did hit two home runs as the Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 12-3 on Wednesday.
"I think we’re a postseason organization,” Harper said Wednesday. “You saw it for a long period of time. We need to get back there. That’s why I came here. I came here to win.”
