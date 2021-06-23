Phillies squander three leads in loss that could lead to closer shakeup

PHILADELPHIA – There were blue skies with white puffy clouds floating above Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday afternoon.
There was a slight breeze with no humidity.
Conditions were postcard perfect.
Then the Phillies ruined everything with one of their most exasperating defeats of the season.
Philadelphia squandered leads of five, four and one run and lost to the Washington Nationals 13-12 before 17,892 fans. The Phillies bullpen allowed nine hits, nine runs and six walks in 4 2/3 innings.
"Things can happen fast in this league," third baseman Alec Bohm said. "Everybody is good. They ended up getting big hits. We fought back and ended up falling short."
Phillies closer Hector Neris yielded three hits and two runs in the top of the ninth. He has blown saves in three of his last five opportunities. Manager Joe Girardi indicated he's thinking about shaking up roles in the bullpen, including using somebody else as closer.
"I'll take a day off and think about it," Girardi said. "Today was not a good day for most people."
Wednesday started off bad and got worse for the Phillies.
It began with Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo on a Washington D.C. radio show calling Girardi "a con man" because in Tuesday night’s game, Giradi asked the umpires to check Nationals ace pitcher Max Scherzer for a sticky substance that could be used to doctor the baseball.
Once the game started, things got worse. Philadelphia blew a 5-0 lead. They blew a 9-5 advantage. Finally, they squandered a 12-11 lead.
The causes of the Phillies demise were mostly on the pitcher's mound.
Staring pitcher Vince Velasquez disappointed again. He retired the first 10 batters he faced and threw four shutout innings before getting roughed up in the fifth.
Nobody from the Phillies bullpen escaped unscathed.
The Nationals combined to score 11 runs on six hits and seven walks in the fifth and sixth innings off Velasquez and relievers Archie Bradly, Sam Coonrod and David Hale.
Philadelphia pitchers walked eight batters — six of them scored.
"We had leads," Girardi said. "We gave it away by issuing too many bases on balls. You can't do that."
With the defeat, the Phillies wasted feel-good efforts from outfielder Andrew McCutchen, third baseman Alec Bohm and reserve outfielder Travis Jankowski. McCutchen hit a pinch hit grand slam — the first pinch hit home run of his illustrious career — in the fifth to put Philadelphia up four runs. Jankowski, a young player in need of a boost, was 3 for 4 with a three-run home run. Bohm finished with a career high four hits.
All this action unfolded with the Phillies (34-37) desperately needing a win.
They have lost three straight and four of their last five. The Phillies now limp to New York to begin a four-game series against the National League East leading Mets with a doubleheader on Friday. Aaron Nola and Matt Moore will probably start for the Phillies.
"You can go one way or the other," Bryce Harper said. "We have to regroup as quickly as possible. If we don't, it's going to be miserable coming back from that."
Those that were left when Wednesday's game ended booed and grumbled as they left the stadium.
At least the weather was still nice.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
