Phillies squander three leads in loss that could lead to closer shakeup

PHILADELPHIA – There were blue skies with white puffy clouds floating above Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday afternoon.

There was a slight breeze with no humidity.

Conditions were postcard perfect.

Then the Phillies ruined everything with one of their most exasperating defeats of the season.

Philadelphia squandered leads of five, four and one run and lost to the Washington Nationals 13-12 before 17,892 fans. The Phillies bullpen allowed nine hits, nine runs and six walks in 4 2/3 innings.

"Things can happen fast in this league," third baseman Alec Bohm said. "Everybody is good. They ended up getting big hits. We fought back and ended up falling short."

Phillies closer Hector Neris yielded three hits and two runs in the top of the ninth. He has blown saves in three of his last five opportunities. Manager Joe Girardi indicated he's thinking about shaking up roles in the bullpen, including using somebody else as closer.

"I'll take a day off and think about it," Girardi said. "Today was not a good day for most people."

Wednesday started off bad and got worse for the Phillies.