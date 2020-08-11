The Phillies finally saw enough Monday night.
Philadelphia relievers Nick Pivetta and Trevor Kelley combined to allow seven runs in the top of the ninth inning. The Phillies finally got three outs to beat the Atlanta Braves 13-8.
On Tuesday, Philadelphia optioned Pivetta to the alternate training facility in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The Phillies also designated Kelley and outfielder Nick Williams for assignment.
Philadelphia selected the contracts of relievers Blake Parker and Connor Brogdon.
“We’re in a results-oriented business,” manager Joe Girardi said.
The Phillies (5-6) were set to begin a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night with one of baseball’s worst bullpens. In the first 11 games, Philadelphia relievers allowed 34 runs and 51 hits in 31 innings.
For Pivetta, Tuesday’s move puts him the crossroads of his Phillies career. Philadelphia traded closer Jonathan Papelbon to the Washington Nationals for Pivetta in summer 2015. He showed promise as a starter in 2017 and 2018, and there was a buzz about him in spring training before the 2019 season. Many media predicted he would have a breakout year.
Instead, Pivetta finished 4-6 with a 5.38 ERA last season. This year, he had allowed 10 hits and 10 earned runs in 5 2/3 innings.
“We don’t think that his stuff is quite right,” Girardi said. “We don’t think he’s pitching the way he’s capable of. We want to get him back on track and get him to where he’s a big contributor for us.”
Kelley, a sidearming right-hander, had allowed eight hits and four runs in 3 1/3 innings this season.
“Trevor was a real pro,” Girardi said. “We needed some roster spots. I’m really hoping we can keep him because I believe he’s a different look than most guys we have.”
Players who are designated for assignment can either be traded or placed on waivers within seven days of the assignment. If the player clears waivers, he can sent to the minor leagues or outright released.
Parker, 35, is a veteran reliever who went 2-1 with 5.04 ERA in 23 appearances for the Phillies last season.
Brogdon, 25, is one of Philadelphia’s top bullpen prospects. He went 3-1 with two saves and 44 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings for the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs last season.
“Connor has a good fastball. He has a really good changeup, a changeup that he’s going to get some swing-and-misses on,” Girardi said. “He’s young, and we like his arm. We felt all along that he could help us at some point this year.”
As for Williams, he just couldn’t find a spot in the Phillies' crowded outfield. He batted .151 in just 67 games last season. Williams was the last remaining player in the organization from the 2015 Cole Hamels trade with the Texas Rangers.
“Nick came up a few years ago and put up some decent numbers,” Girardi said. “There were some changes made out of his control, some additions that blocked some of his playing time. I loved my time around Nick. I hope we don’t lose him.”
