PHILADELPHIA – The rejuvenation of Rhys Hoskins is underway.
He no longer looks like the hitter who earlier in the season looked happier with a walk than a hit.
Philadelphia (15-15) began Tuesday with six wins in his last seven games. Hoskins was batting .379 (11 for 29) with five home runs and 11 RBIs during that stretch.
On Monday night, Hoskins homered in his third straight game and knocked in three runs as the Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 8-6 at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies were scheduled to host the Washington Nationals (12-20) in the second of a four-game series Tuesday night.
"I'm just trying to be in attack mode, Hoskins said after Monday's win. "Trust my eyes whether to swing or not swing. I’ve been able to barrel the ball a little bit more as of late."
Hoskins began the season with plenty of questions to answer.
He struggled the final two months of last season, batting .165 (32 for 193) with six home runs, 17 RBIs and 62 strikeouts. He started slowly this season with no home runs and a .208 average (11 for 53) in his first 16 games.
Despite the inauspicious start, Hoskins said he was seeing the ball well. He also drew 16 walks and had a .408 on-base percentage in those first 16.
But power hitting first baseman aren’t paid to walk. Hoskins’ lack of production at end of last season and the start of this season caused some fans and media to question his long-term future with the team.
Hoskins himself showed signs of frsutration, spiking his helmet into the ground after grounding into one of three double plays in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 12. But the Phillies kept the faith in Hoskins.
“There were times of frustration,” manager Joe Girardi said. “You go back a couple of weeks ago, he was frustrated and we were (saying), ‘Rhys, you’re doing great. Your numbers are good. It’s not the power and RBIs that you want, but you’re really doing your job.’”
That faith in Hoskins has resulted in him once again looking like the hitter who hit 18 home runs in 50 games as a rookie in 2017.
"It's always nice," Hoskins said, "to see yourself get on the other side of a bad stretch in anything not just in the game of baseball. To see yourself come out something you were struggling with is always nice. Always good to learn that."
On Monday, Hoskins gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead when he pulled a sinker from Nationals starting pitcher Erick Fedde 358 feet into the left-field stands.
The game’s pivotal moment came in the bottom of the seventh. The Phillies, who once led 6-0, were up just two runs. Philadelphia had runners at second and third with no outs. But Roman Quinn struck out and Andrew McCutchen flied out. That brought Hoskins to the plate against Nationals reliever Wander Suero.
Hoskins hit a 1-1 cutter down the left field for a two-run double to put the Phillies up 8-4.
The results of those two- at-bats are the product of the work Hoskins has put in with hitting coach Joe Dillon. The two began to work together last November.
Hoskins began Tuesday with impressive .426 on-base percentage, but he now also boasts a .520 slugging percentage, up from .283 on Aug. 16.
"Trust is the key word here,” Hoskins said. “You go a little insane if you keep doing the same thing and you’re not getting the results you hope for. That’s what this game is. Trusting the work is going to be fine in the long run.
After Monday's win, the Phillies had 30 games left in this COVID-19 shortened season. If the Phillies end their nine-year playoff drought this season, the offense will be a big reason why.
“I think our roster speaks for itself,” Hoskins said. “The offense is really starting to click. We’re having really, really professional bats one through nine from the first pitch to the last. That just wears teams down.”
GALLERY: Ocean City captures ACBL title
Ocean City beat Absecon 2-0 to sweep the best-of-three series, staying out of trouble behind the arms of winning pitcher Matt Lawler and closer Tyler Mondile.
O.C. won Game 1 10-0 on Monday in Ocean City.
Ocean City players celebrate following the team’s 2-0 win over Absecon in the second game of the best-of-three Atlantic County Baseball League…
Ocean City’s Brian Khoury looks toward first base after forcing out Absecon’s Ray Keelan during the second game of the Atlantic County Basebal…
