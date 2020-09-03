PHILADELPHIA — Phillies managing partner and principal owner John Middleton spent his childhood summers in Ocean City during the 1960s.
With the windows open and the sounds of the ocean in the distance, Middleton followed the Phillies by listening to games on a 1940s radio. Phillies power-hitting first baseman Dick Allen became his favorite player.
“One of my strongest memories is a group of white suburban 8-, 9-, 10-year-old kids playing pickup ball and fantasizing about Dick Allen,” Middleton said. “For us, it had nothing to do with race. We just saw talent, extraordinary talent, more talent than we’ve ever seen in any baseball player in Philadelphia. We wanted to be just like Dick.”
On Thursday, The Phillies retired Allen’s No. 15 jersey in a ceremony at Citizens Bank Park. Allen played for Philadelphia from 1963-69 and 1975-76.
“It wasn’t easy,” Allen said, “but I made some friends along the way.”
Allen, 78, is easily one of the top players in Phillies history, but he did not have it easy in Philadelphia. He was one of the team's first star Black players and often confronted racism.
“He was a sensitive Black man who refused to be treated as a second-class citizen,” Phillies great third baseman Mike Schmidt said of Allen. “He played in front of home fans that were (products) of that racist era, racists teams and different rules for whites and Blacks. He became labeled as a bad teammate, a troublemaker.”
Schmidt said in reality Allen was a mentor. Schmidt also recalled the fans giving Allen a standing ovation before the first at-bat of his second stint with the team.
“It must have lasted for 10 minutes,” Schmidt said. “It was almost like the fans of Philly were saying, ‘We apologize for what happened to you back in the 60s.’”
Thursday’s ceremony was held on the 57th anniversary of Allen’s big league debut with the Phillies.
Allen joined Hall of Fame inductees Richie Ashburn (1), Jim Bunning (14), Schmidt (20), Steve Carlton (32), Roy Halladay (34) and Robin Roberts (36) as Phillies with their numbers retired. The retirement of Allen’s jersey marks a change in policy for the Phillies. The team previously only retired the numbers of Hall of Fame players.
“Dick,” Middleton told Allen, “your brilliance has compelled me to change the policy. Today, the Phillies organization is doing and saying something to correct what historically is not right, not fair, not just."
Allen’s Phillies accomplishments are impressive.
He won the 1964 National League Rookie of the Year Award, leading the league that season in runs scored (125) and triples (13). Allen ranks in the Phillies' top 10 in home runs (294), on-base plus slugging percentage (.902), slugging percentage (.530) and offensive wins above replacement (43.1).
His success continued after he left Philadelphia.
Allen won the American League MVP in 1972 with the Chicago White Sox. He retired after the 1977 season with 351 career home runs, a .292 career batting average, a .378 career on-base percentage and a .534 career slugging percentage.
Allen might be one of the best players in baseball not to be in the Hall of Fame.
Despite his numbers and accomplishments, sportswriters did not vote him in. Allen missed by one vote in 2014 of being inducted by the now defunct Veterans Committee. The Hall of Fame’s Golden Days Era Committee was set to again consider Allen’s candidacy this summer, but that debate was postponed until 2020-21 because of COVID-19.
Allen's career becomes even more impressive when measured by modern-day statistics, such as wins above replacement (WAR) and on-base percentage plus slugging percentage (OPS).
“He’s a Hall of Famer, for me,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “From 1964-74, he had higher wins above replacement than Hank Aaron, Joe Morgan and Carl Yastrzemski. We all know how good those guys are, and they’re all Hall of Famers, and rightfully so. But for 10 years, Dick Allen was a pretty dominant player. To have an OPS in your career over .900, I believe that’s a Hall of Famer. Now, maybe he doesn’t have 500 home runs or 1,500 RBIs, but the man hit .300 seven times, he was an All-Star, he was an MVP, he was a Rookie of the Year. I would vote for him.”
