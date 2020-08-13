PHILADELPHIA – The Phillies right now look more like a team in need of a rebuild than a playoff contender.
That’s not where they were supposed to be in 2020.
The Baltimore Orioles swept a three-game series from the Phillies with an 11-4 win at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday.
The game ended with Phillies first baseman Neil Walker pitching for Philadelphia.
"You never feel good when you have to do that," Phillies manager Joe Girardi said of having a position player pitch.
Philadelphia (5-9) has lost five of its last six games. The Phillies are in last place in the National League East with a .357 winning percentage. Only the Pittsburgh Pirates (4-13) have a worst percentage in the NL at .235.
Philadelphia’s start is somewhat depressing because the team began a rebuild in 2016 and would ideally be showing signs of contention four years later.
Two rookies made their Phillies debut Thursday. Top prospect Alec Bohm played third base, doubled in his first at-bat and finished 1 for 4.
"He's going to play," Girardi said. "We didn't bring him up to sit the bench."
Reliever Connor Brogdon gave up a three-run home run on his first big league pitch. Brogdon later gave up a two-run home run.
The blame for Friday's loss was widespread.
Starting pitcher Jake Arrieta had been a bright spot with the way he pitched in his first two outings.
But his performance Thursday put a damper on that.
After the Phillies took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth, Arrieta couldn’t make it out of the fifth inning. He allowed seven hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings.
"The opportunity was in front of me to take over and help the team win the game," Arrieta said. "There's no reason why I shouldn't have been able to throw seven innings. Giving up four in the fifth, kind of took the wind out of our sails. I had multiple opportunities to make a pitch and get out of the inning."
The Phillies bullpen continued its dismal season. Vince Velasquez was a major culprit. Velasquez made his first relief appearance after starting two games and allowed two hits and two runs in one inning. Overall, the bullpen has allowed 71 hits and 49 runs in 42 2/3 innings this season.
As for the offense, catcher J.T. Realmuto supplied all Philly's runs with a pair of two two-run home runs. Realmuto has been the team’s best player this season with seven home runs and 19 RBIs. But he will be a free agent at the end of the season.
"He's hitting the ball all over the park," Girardi said. "Those type of hitters are the most difficult type of hitter to pitch to."
Walker was the lone bright spot. He faced three hitters. Walking the first one and retiring the next two on a fly ball to left field and a pop up to first base.
The Phillies will begin a three-game series at home against the New York Mets (9-11) on Friday as Philadelphia rookie Spencer Howard makes his second career start. Two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom is scheduled to pitch for the Mets.
"You have to fight," Girardi said. "We have to win a game tomorrow. It's not going to get an easier."
