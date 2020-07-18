PHILADELPHIA — No fans in the stands.
A designated hitter in the National League.
A runner on second base to the start the 10th inning.
Relief pitchers must face at least three batters.
Masks in the field and in the batter’s box.
Most of all, a team’s fate could hang on the results of a COVID-19 test.
Because of the global pandemic, it will be a major league season unlike any other in baseball history, but at least it will be a season.
The Philadelphia Phillies played their first exhibition game in Washington against the Nationals on Saturday. Philadelphia will open the 60-game season Friday when it hosts the Miami Marlins at 6:05 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park.
“It’s going to be a challenge for everyone,” Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper said. “But you have to remember, you’re playing for your teammates. You’re playing for the fans who are watching at home. They’re probably as excited as all to get to watch you play. I’m going to play my same game, still going to pump my fist, still going to play as hard as I can. (The fans) are going to be watching us at home, so they deserve my best. And my teammates do, too.”
The Phillies begin the season with plenty of questions. What will be the impact of new manager Joe Girardi? Will Rhys Hoskins bounce back from last year’s season-ending slump? How will starting pitcher Jake Arrieta and outfielder Andrew McCutchen recover from elbow and knee injuries, respectively, that prematurely ended their 2019 seasons? Who will be the No. 5 starter in the pitching rotation?
Philadelphia won’t have much time to find those answers. In a 60-game season, a fast start is imperative.
“You get off to a hot start, and you can ride it the rest of the year,” Girardi said. “I think if you have a slow start you’re going to make it extremely difficult. You’re going to feel like you’re always running up hill to catch teams.”
The Phillies’ schedule is not easy. They will play teams from their division (the National League East) and the American League East.
That means Philadelphia pitchers will have to navigate the potent lineups of the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. Phillies hitters must not only face usual opponents, such as pitchers Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg of the Nationals and Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets, but also aces Gerrit Cole of the Yankees and Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays.
“I mean East versus East, are you kidding me?” Harper said earlier this month. “We are going to face a lot of good teams, a lot of good organizations and a lot of good pitching. I think I read it and I went down each roster, there could be 14 Cy Young (winners) in East versus East.”
The biggest adjustment on the field will be playing before empty seats. MLB is going to pump some crowd noise into the desolate stadiums, but it’s not the same as playing before a big crowd.
“We’re going to have to find ways to create our own energy,” catcher J.T. Realmuto said. “It might become more of a grind than it usually is a month into the season, and we have a day game against deGrom and there’s nobody out there. It might be tough to get up for that. But that’s when the competition factor steps in. We all want to win. We all want to compete.”
This season what teams do away from the field could be just as important as what they do on it. Players must not put themselves in positions where they could be exposed to the coronavirus. That means not going to bars or restaurants on the road. A positive test is expected to keep a player out of the lineup for a month.
“I think the team that transitions the quickest and understands what they have to do the quickest and understands the protocols the quickest is going to be the team that comes out on top,” Girardi said. “Because if you miss one guy or miss another guy, it could be your whole season.”
There has been plenty of debate about whether baseball can pull this season off during a global pandemic.
But with each day the season gets closer the excitement of players and fans is starting to grow.
“I think this year is definitely going to be one for the ages,” Harper said, “and I can’t wait.”
