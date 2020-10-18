Phillies pitching coach Bryan Price retires

The Philadelphia Phillies’ offseason got a little busier Sunday afternoon.

The team announced that pitching coach Bryan Price is retiring from full-time coaching.

Under Price, Phillies starters lowered their ERA from 4.64 in 2019 to 4.08 this year, and their home runs per 9 innings from 1.61 in 2019 to 1.10.

“Bryan provided a trusted voice and had a major impact on our pitchers this season,” Phillies interim general manager Ned Rice said in a statement. “We wish Bryan nothing but the best in his retirement and thank him for his contributions this past season.”

Price’s retirement means the Phillies in 2021 will have a new pitching coach for the fifth straight season. Chris Young held the job under manager Gabe Kapler in 2019. Other pitching coaches were Rick Kranitz (2018) and Bob McClure (2017).

Price was considered one of the most important hires on manager Joe Girardi’s coaching staff in 2020.

Price, 58, managed the Cincinnati Reds from 2014-18 and was their pitching coach from 2010-13. Before his time in Cincinnati, Price spent 10 combined seasons as the pitching coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2006-09 and the Seattle Mariners from 2000-05.