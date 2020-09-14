The Philadelphia Phillies are losing games on the field and players off it.
Still, catcher J.T. Realmuto, currently one of the wounded, remains confident.
The Miami Marlins beat the Phillies 6-2 Monday in the finale of a seven-game series that will go a long way toward determining the playoff chances of both teams. Miami won four straight and five of seven from Philadelphia.
“We’re going to be just fine,” Realmuto said. “I know it was a pretty tough series in Miami for us. I’m confident when we get back home, we’ll get back going in the right direction. I know it sounds repetitive, but we just have to play better. Right now, we’re in a playoff spot, and we really haven’t played that well.”
On Monday, Phillies starting pitcher Vince Velasquez allowed four runs in 32/3 innings. The Phillies managed just four hits, with their runs coming on solo home runs from Andrew McCutchen and Scott Kingery.
The Marlins (24-21) are in second place in the National League East, 1.5 games ahead of the third-place Phillies (23-23). In this COVID-19 shortened, 60-game season, the top two teams in division plus two wild cards in each league will make the postseason. The Phillies hold one of the two NL wild-card spots.
“It would be not human to not be frustrated,” manager Joe Girardi said. “But, obviously, we’re still a sense (in) control of our own destiny to get to the playoffs. Our guys can’t forget that. We’ve been here before where we haven’t played so well, and we’ve bounced back and played really well, and that’s what we need to do.”
After the game, Girardi announced that first baseman Rhys Hoskins would go on the 10-day injured list with an injured left ulnar collateral ligament, and Realmuto is day-to-day with a mild left hip flexor strain. Realmuto and Hoskins have combined to hit 21 home runs and knock in 56 runs.
Philadelphia had already been struggling with injuries before Realmuto and Hoskins got hurt. Outfielders Jay Bruce (injured left quadriceps) and Roman Quinn (concussion) missed the Miami series as did starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (ripped nail on middle finger of pitching hand).
The Phillies begin a three-game series at home against the New York Mets (21-26) on Tuesday. There is a chance Wheeler (4-0 with a 2.47 ERA) could pitch in the series, which would give the Phillies a major boost.
“The main thing we have to do is get healthy and get our guys back on the field,” Realmuto said. “Until we do that, other guys are going to have to pick up the slack. Guys are going to have to step up until we can get back on the field.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.