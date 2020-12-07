Phillies great Dick Allen passes away at 78

Allen’s Phillies accomplishments are impressive.

He won the 1964 National League Rookie of the Year Award, leading the league that season in runs scored (125) and triples (13). Allen ranks in the Phillies’ top 10 in home runs (294), on-base plus slugging percentage (.902), slugging percentage (.530) and offensive wins above replacement (43.1).

His success continued after he left Philadelphia.

Allen won the American League MVP in 1972 with the Chicago White Sox. He retired after the 1977 season with 351 career home runs, a .292 career batting average, a .378 career on-base percentage and a .534 career slugging percentage.

Allen might be one of the best players in baseball not to be in the Hall of Fame.

Despite his numbers and accomplishments, sportswriters did not vote him in. Allen missed by one vote in 2014 of being inducted by the now defunct Veterans Committee. The Hall of Fame’s Golden Days Era Committee was set to again consider Allen’s candidacy this summer, but that debate was postponed until 2020-21 because of COVID-19.

Allen’s career becomes even more impressive when measured by modern-day statistics, such as wins above replacement (WAR) and on-base percentage plus slugging percentage (OPS).

“He’s a Hall of Famer, for me,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “From 1964-74, he had higher wins above replacement than Hank Aaron, Joe Morgan and Carl Yastrzemski. We all know how good those guys are, and they’re all Hall of Famers, and rightfully so. But for 10 years, Dick Allen was a pretty dominant player. To have an OPS in your career over .900, I believe that’s a Hall of Famer. Now, maybe he doesn’t have 500 home runs or 1,500 RBIs, but the man hit .300 seven times, he was an All-Star, he was an MVP, he was a Rookie of the Year. I would vote for him.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.