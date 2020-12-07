Phillies great Dick Allen passes away at 78

Dick Allen, one of the most talented and misunderstood players in Phillies history, died Monday.
He was 78.
Allen’s twitter feed announced his death Monday.
“With sadness in our hearts, we need to share that Dick passed away this afternoon at his home in Wampum,” the feed said.
The Philies released the following statement after Allen's death was announced:
“The Phillies are heartbroken over the passing today of our dear friend and co-worker, Dick Allen. Dick will be remembered as not just one of the greatest and most popular players in our franchise’s history, but also as a courageous warrior who had to overcome far too many obstacles to reach the level he did. Dick’s iconic status will resonate for generations of baseball fans to come as one of the all-time greats to play America’s Pastime. He is now reunited with his beloved daughter, Terri. The Phillies extend their condolences to Dick’s widow, Willa, his family, friends and all his fans from coast to coast.”
The Phillies retired Allen’s No. 15 jersey in a ceremony at Citizens Bank Park last September.
Allen played for Philadelphia from 1963-69 and 1975-76.
“Even though it was rough,” Allen said during the ceremony, “I've made some friends along the way.”
Allen is easily one of the top players in Phillies history, but he did not have it easy in Philadelphia. He was one of the team’s first star Black players and often confronted racism. Allen was booed and wore a helmet in the field because he was sometimes pelted with objects from the stands. A rock was thrown through his living room window. The media portrayed him as selfish and aloof.
“He was a sensitive Black man who refused to be treated as a second-class citizen,” Phillies great third baseman Mike Schmidt said of Allen. “He played in front of home fans that were (products) of that racist era, racist teammates and different rules for whites and Blacks. He became labeled as a bad teammate, a troublemaker.”
Schmidt said in reality Allen was a mentor. Schmidt also recalled the fans giving Allen a standing ovation before the first at-bat of his second stint with the team.
“It must have lasted for 10 minutes,” Schmidt said. “It was almost like the fans of Philly were saying, ‘We apologize for what happened to you back in the ’60s.’”
Allen joined Hall of Fame inductees Richie Ashburn (1), Jim Bunning (14), Schmidt (20), Steve Carlton (32), Roy Halladay (34) and Robin Roberts (36) as Phillies with their numbers retired. The retirement of Allen’s jersey marks a change in policy for the Phillies. The team previously only retired the numbers of Hall of Fame players.
Allen’s Phillies accomplishments are impressive.
He won the 1964 National League Rookie of the Year Award, leading the league that season in runs scored (125) and triples (13). Allen ranks in the Phillies’ top 10 in home runs (294), on-base plus slugging percentage (.902), slugging percentage (.530) and offensive wins above replacement (43.1).
His success continued after he left Philadelphia.
Allen won the American League MVP in 1972 with the Chicago White Sox. He retired after the 1977 season with 351 career home runs, a .292 career batting average, a .378 career on-base percentage and a .534 career slugging percentage.
Allen might be one of the best players in baseball not to be in the Hall of Fame.
Despite his numbers and accomplishments, sportswriters did not vote him in. Allen missed by one vote in 2014 of being inducted by the now defunct Veterans Committee. The Hall of Fame’s Golden Days Era Committee was set to again consider Allen’s candidacy this summer, but that debate was postponed until 2020-21 because of COVID-19.
Allen’s career becomes even more impressive when measured by modern-day statistics, such as wins above replacement (WAR) and on-base percentage plus slugging percentage (OPS).
“He’s a Hall of Famer, for me,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “From 1964-74, he had higher wins above replacement than Hank Aaron, Joe Morgan and Carl Yastrzemski. We all know how good those guys are, and they’re all Hall of Famers, and rightfully so. But for 10 years, Dick Allen was a pretty dominant player. To have an OPS in your career over .900, I believe that’s a Hall of Famer. Now, maybe he doesn’t have 500 home runs or 1,500 RBIs, but the man hit .300 seven times, he was an All-Star, he was an MVP, he was a Rookie of the Year. I would vote for him.”
