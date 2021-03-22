Phillies getting healthier as opening day approaches

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting healthier.
With opening day April 1, that’s positive news.
Manager Joe Girardi said Monday catcher J.T. Realmuto, who has to yet play in a spring training because of a small fracture at the base of his right thumb,
“J.T. had a great day (Monday),” Girardi said. “We’ll see how he is (Tuesday) before we make out the lineup.”
Realmuto was scheduled to designate hit Sunday but was scratched from the lineup as a precaution because of general overall soreness. Girardi said on Sunday that he would like to see Realmuto catch back-to-back games in spring training.
“I’d like to make sure he can catch seven innings in one game. Back-to-back, we’d probably try to do that as well,” he said. “We’ll have to wait and see. You can’t go too fast or you could hurt him again, not necessarily his thumb, but you could hurt something else. We’ll have to go day by day with that, but we’d like to catch him back-to-back days for sure.”
Starting pitcher Zach Eflin and Spencer Howard also took steps toward returning. Both had been bothered by back issues. Both threw off the mound Sunday and will pitch in simulated games Wednesday.
“We’re making progress on all these guys,” Girardi said.
Girardi also announced Monday that Aaron Nola will start opening day against the Atlanta Braves on April 1 and Zack Wheeler will pitch game No.2 on April 3. Girardi said he feels good about Eflin’s chances of starting game No. 3 on April 4.
"He may be 10 or 15 pitches behind where we wanted him to be, but we're OK with that," Girardi said.
Girardi also said there’s a chance centerfielder Adam Haseley, who has been since the beginning of spring training, with an injured groin, could return to the lineup soon. Haseley is one of the players competing for the centerfield position.
“I thought he was playing pretty well before he got hurt,” Girardi said. “I think it’s going to come down to the amount of at-bats he gets and his readiness as far as that.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
