Phillies getting healthier as opening day approaches

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting healthier.

With opening day April 1, that’s positive news.

Manager Joe Girardi said Monday catcher J.T. Realmuto, who has to yet play in a spring training because of a small fracture at the base of his right thumb,

“J.T. had a great day (Monday),” Girardi said. “We’ll see how he is (Tuesday) before we make out the lineup.”

Realmuto was scheduled to designate hit Sunday but was scratched from the lineup as a precaution because of general overall soreness. Girardi said on Sunday that he would like to see Realmuto catch back-to-back games in spring training.

“I’d like to make sure he can catch seven innings in one game. Back-to-back, we’d probably try to do that as well,” he said. “We’ll have to wait and see. You can’t go too fast or you could hurt him again, not necessarily his thumb, but you could hurt something else. We’ll have to go day by day with that, but we’d like to catch him back-to-back days for sure.”

Starting pitcher Zach Eflin and Spencer Howard also took steps toward returning. Both had been bothered by back issues. Both threw off the mound Sunday and will pitch in simulated games Wednesday.