The Phillies had a plan for this week.
Philadelphia's top-line starting pitchers, Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, would pitch the team to much-needed wins and a spot in the postseason.
Somebody, however, forget to let the Washington Nationals in on the details.
Washington beat the Phillies and Nola 5-1 in the first game of a doubleheader of seven-inning contests in Washington on Tuesday.
The Nationals also beat the Phillies and Wheeler 5-1 on Monday night. Philadelphia (27-28) entered the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader with three straight defeats and headed in the wrong direction when it comes to the playoffs in this COVID-19-shortened 60-game season.
“It doesn’t matter who’s on the mound,” Nola said. “You have to go out and compete. We’ve been competing, but things haven’t fallen our way. We’re still taking it game by game. I don’t think we’re out of anything.”
The loss was especially frustrating for the Phillies.
The pitching matchup favored Philadelphia. Nola entered the game with a 5-3 record and a 2.92 ERA. Nationals starter Austin Voth was 0-5 with a 7.17 ERA.
“It’s baseball,” Nola said. “Anything can happen.”
Voth stymied the Phillies. He threw a complete game three-hitter, striking out seven and walking one. The Phillies' only run came on a Jean Segura home run in the top of the fourth. Catcher J.T. Realmuto returned to the lineup after missing nine days with a sore left hip and went 1 for 3.
Meanwhile, Nola allowed five runs, including two unearned. He struck out six and walked two.
Shaky fielding hurt Nola. Phillies rookie left fielder Mickey Moniak misplayed a fly ball off the bat of Juan Soto into a two-base error in the bottom of the first. Soto later scored to give the Nationals a 1-0 lead.
Nola gave up three doubles and four runs in the bottom of the fourth.
“I felt decent,” Nola said. “I felt like I had most of my stuff. I left a couple of balls over the plate.”
Philadelphia fell to 0-4 in games Nola and Wheeler have started the past week. Both pitchers will get one more start this season.
The Phillies are now in a situation where every game is practically a must- win. Nola said the team isn’t pressing.
“We just have to keep on trying to execute as a pitching staff,” he said. “A couple of things aren’t falling our way right now, but hopefully we can turn that around. Every game from now to the end of the regular season is huge.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.