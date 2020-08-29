PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies are riding their longest winning streak in more than two years.

It’s a modest five games, but considering where the Phillies were just eight days ago, it feels monumental.

Starting pitcher Zach Eflin allowed one run in seven innings as the Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 4-1 at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday afternoon. Rhys Hoskins delivered the game’s pivotal hit with a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth.

“I think we’re finally starting to settle down,” Hoskins said. “We had some weird off days and postponements (because of COVID-19). But I think if we can settle in and get that confidence back, you’re going to see this team win games in bunches like we are.”

Winning games in bunches is something Philadelphia hasn’t done in a while.

Saturday marked the first time the Phillies have won five straight since Aug. 5, 2018. Philadelphia, which concludes the three-game series against the Braves at 7:08 pm Sunday, has not won six straight since July 7, 2018.

The current winning streak began after a 6-5 loss in Atlanta to the Braves last Saturday night. The Phillies squandered a lead in that loss. It was their fifth straight defeat, and it caused some fans and media to question whether Philadelphia had the ability to right itself this season.

Manager Joe Girardi held a 15-second meeting after that game to say he still believed in the club.

“If you do your work and you’re prepared and you’re a talented club, things over the long-term will work out,” Girardi said after Saturday’s victory. “We don’t have as much long-term this year (with a 60-game season). I like how we’re playing. I like how resilient they are.”

Eflin was both efficient and effective Saturday. He threw 83 pitches, struck out eight, walked none and gave up four hits.

“He was ahead in the count all day,” Girardi said of Eflin. “He was spotting his fastball. He had (the Braves) on the defense the whole day.”

The second inning typified Eflin’s performance. He threw 15 pitches, gave up a single but struck out Marcell Ozuna and Nick Markakis, both looking 94 mph sinkers, and Matt Adams swinging at a curveball.

That curveball was the key for Eflin. He threw it 19 times Saturday after throwing an average of 6.5 in his previous four starts. On Saturday, the Braves swung at 10 curveballs and missed five. And Five of Eflin’s eight strikeouts came on curveballs.

“I made an adjustment (with the curveball) this year,” Eflin said. “I came to a breaking point with it where I was either going to bag the curveball or start throwing it pretty aggressive and trust it. I’m not flipping it over for strikes anymore. I’m trying to create as much spin as possible with it. I think that’s complimenting all my other pitches.”

Eflin set the tone for a solid all-around game by the Phillies.

The bullpen, which was stabilized two weeks ago when relievers Heath Hembree and Brandon Workman were acquired in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, continued its recent success. Hector Neris retired the side in order in the top of the eighth Saturday for his third consecutive scoreless appearance. Workman allowed a hit and a walk but eventually earned his third Phillies save with a scoreless ninth.

Hoskins ended the game at first base with a diving catch of a line drive. His power was another positive sign Saturday.

In addition to his home run in the fifth, Hoskins, who has struggled to ht for power this season, just missed a solo blast in the third when his double bounced off the red padded rail in front of the Phillies’ center field bullpen.

The Phillies (14-14) trail the first-place Braves (18-14) by two games in the National League East.

In addition to Girardi’s meeting after last Saturday’s loss in Atlanta, outfielder Bryce Harper challenged the team. He said Philadelphia needed to win nine of its next 10 games.

So far, so good.

“I felt we were a lot better than what we were playing,” Girardi said. “(Last Saturday) was about as bad as it got. I think guys just said, ‘Enough’s enough.’ They’ve turned it around.”

