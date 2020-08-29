Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper hits an RBI-sacrifice fly off Atlanta Braves pitcher Josh Tomlin during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Rhys Hoskins hits a three-run home run off the Braves’ Josh Tomlin during the fifth inning Saturday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The homer was the pivotal hit in the Phillies’ victory. Hoskins also doubled and made a diving catch of a line drive while playing first base for the game’s final out.
Atlanta Braves second baseman Johan Camargo catches a fielder's choice by Philadelphia Phillies' Adam Haseley during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Philadelphia. Andrew Knapp was forced out at second on the play and Haseley was safe at first. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper hits an RBI-sacrifice fly off Atlanta Braves pitcher Josh Tomlin during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Rhys Hoskins hits a three-run home run off the Braves’ Josh Tomlin during the fifth inning Saturday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The homer was the pivotal hit in the Phillies’ victory. Hoskins also doubled and made a diving catch of a line drive while playing first base for the game’s final out.
Matt Slocum / associated presss
Atlanta Braves second baseman Johan Camargo catches a fielder's choice by Philadelphia Phillies' Adam Haseley during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Philadelphia. Andrew Knapp was forced out at second on the play and Haseley was safe at first. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Atlanta Braves' Josh Tomlin pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies are riding their longest winning streak in more than two years.
It’s a modest five games, but considering where the Phillies were just eight days ago, it feels monumental.
Starting pitcher Zach Eflin allowed one run in seven innings as the Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 4-1 at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday afternoon. Rhys Hoskins delivered the game’s pivotal hit with a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth.
“I think we’re finally starting to settle down,” Hoskins said. “We had some weird off days and postponements (because of COVID-19). But I think if we can settle in and get that confidence back, you’re going to see this team win games in bunches like we are.”
Winning games in bunches is something Philadelphia hasn’t done in a while.
Saturday marked the first time the Phillies have won five straight since Aug. 5, 2018. Philadelphia, which concludes the three-game series against the Braves at 7:08 pm Sunday, has not won six straight since July 7, 2018.
The current winning streak began after a 6-5 loss in Atlanta to the Braves last Saturday night. The Phillies squandered a lead in that loss. It was their fifth straight defeat, and it caused some fans and media to question whether Philadelphia had the ability to right itself this season.
Manager Joe Girardi held a 15-second meeting after that game to say he still believed in the club.
“If you do your work and you’re prepared and you’re a talented club, things over the long-term will work out,” Girardi said after Saturday’s victory. “We don’t have as much long-term this year (with a 60-game season). I like how we’re playing. I like how resilient they are.”
Eflin was both efficient and effective Saturday. He threw 83 pitches, struck out eight, walked none and gave up four hits.
“He was ahead in the count all day,” Girardi said of Eflin. “He was spotting his fastball. He had (the Braves) on the defense the whole day.”
The second inning typified Eflin’s performance. He threw 15 pitches, gave up a single but struck out Marcell Ozuna and Nick Markakis, both looking 94 mph sinkers, and Matt Adams swinging at a curveball.
That curveball was the key for Eflin. He threw it 19 times Saturday after throwing an average of 6.5 in his previous four starts. On Saturday, the Braves swung at 10 curveballs and missed five. And Five of Eflin’s eight strikeouts came on curveballs.
“I made an adjustment (with the curveball) this year,” Eflin said. “I came to a breaking point with it where I was either going to bag the curveball or start throwing it pretty aggressive and trust it. I’m not flipping it over for strikes anymore. I’m trying to create as much spin as possible with it. I think that’s complimenting all my other pitches.”
Eflin set the tone for a solid all-around game by the Phillies.
The bullpen, which was stabilized two weeks ago when relievers Heath Hembree and Brandon Workman were acquired in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, continued its recent success. Hector Neris retired the side in order in the top of the eighth Saturday for his third consecutive scoreless appearance. Workman allowed a hit and a walk but eventually earned his third Phillies save with a scoreless ninth.
Hoskins ended the game at first base with a diving catch of a line drive. His power was another positive sign Saturday.
In addition to his home run in the fifth, Hoskins, who has struggled to ht for power this season, just missed a solo blast in the third when his double bounced off the red padded rail in front of the Phillies’ center field bullpen.
The Phillies (14-14) trail the first-place Braves (18-14) by two games in the National League East.
In addition to Girardi’s meeting after last Saturday’s loss in Atlanta, outfielder Bryce Harper challenged the team. He said Philadelphia needed to win nine of its next 10 games.
So far, so good.
“I felt we were a lot better than what we were playing,” Girardi said. “(Last Saturday) was about as bad as it got. I think guys just said, ‘Enough’s enough.’ They’ve turned it around.”
1 of 15
Baseball player Jim Litton takes off sprinting along with other players in Sandcastle Stadium in Atlantic City, Saturday, April 01, 2006. during tryouts for the Atlantic City Surf Baseball team. (Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Tues. 5/19/98 Media day for the Atlantic City Surf baseball team. Ballplayers take the field to prepare for tomorrow nightÕs opener at the new Sandcastle baseball field. Pitchers and catchers inspect the mound.
Splash and Ronnie head to the field for SplashÕs Soft Toss. Sponge baseballs are shot into the crowd with a co2 cannon. 6/24/01 Ronnie BaileyÕs summer job working for the Atlantic City Surf baseball team at the Sandcastle stadium in Atlantic City. Shot various dates.
Baseball fan Tristan Letts, 8, of Millville watches the Atlantic City Surf minor league basball team's 2005 season opening game against the Newark Bears, Thursday, Apr. 28, 2005. (Michael Ein/ The Press of Atlantic City)
Brian R. Hunter signs autographs for members of the Ventnor Little League 9-10 All-Star team during the rain-delayed Atlantic City Surf baseball game, Thursday, July 5, 2001. Hunter has been signed to the Toronto Blue Jays organization and leaves the Surf.
Atlantic City Surf baseball team pitcher Andy High warms up during practice in Sandcastle Stadium, Atlantic City. (Pitchers had already had their pitching drills and warm ups early in the morning, before 10am. They were their to help with infield practice. Therefore: they were not throwing hard.) Wednesday, April 26, 2006 , (Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Atlantic City Surfs Ozzie Timmons is congratulated by team mate Dario Delgado after hitting a home run in the first inning of Atlantic City Surf, Newark Bears baseball game held at Bernie Robbins Stadium in Atlantic City. Thursday , August 3 ,2006. ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Atlantic City Surf baseball team pitcher Kevin Dougherty warms up during practice in Sandcastle Stadium, Atlantic City. (Pitchers had already had their pitching drills and warm ups early in the morning, before 10am. They were their to help with infield practice) Wednesday, April 26, 2006 , (Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Atlantic City Surf Baseball team Mrg. Jeff Ball looks on as team trainer Jessica Spencer tends to Surf catcher John Macleod after a play at home plate in which he tagged out Manuel Mejia of the Road Warriors during a late morning game at Bernie Robbins.Stadium. Thursday May, 25, 2006. (Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Manager Jeff Ball conducts practice. Mon. Sept. 25 2006 Atlantic City Surf baseball team practice before beginning playoffs tomorrow night, at Bernie Robbins Stadium (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Surf Stadium is undergoing continuous renovations as Atlantic City plans for it's future. City officials hope to bring a baseball team back in the coming years. Wednesday, August 3, 2016 (Staff Photographer/Viviana Pernot)
Baseball player Jim Litton takes off sprinting along with other players in Sandcastle Stadium in Atlantic City, Saturday, April 01, 2006. during tryouts for the Atlantic City Surf Baseball team. (Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
Tues. 5/19/98 Media day for the Atlantic City Surf baseball team. Ballplayers take the field to prepare for tomorrow nightÕs opener at the new Sandcastle baseball field. Pitchers and catchers inspect the mound.
BEN FOGLETTO
Splash and Ronnie head to the field for SplashÕs Soft Toss. Sponge baseballs are shot into the crowd with a co2 cannon. 6/24/01 Ronnie BaileyÕs summer job working for the Atlantic City Surf baseball team at the Sandcastle stadium in Atlantic City. Shot various dates.
BEN FOGLETTO
Baseball fan Tristan Letts, 8, of Millville watches the Atlantic City Surf minor league basball team's 2005 season opening game against the Newark Bears, Thursday, Apr. 28, 2005. (Michael Ein/ The Press of Atlantic City)
Michael Ein
Brian R. Hunter signs autographs for members of the Ventnor Little League 9-10 All-Star team during the rain-delayed Atlantic City Surf baseball game, Thursday, July 5, 2001. Hunter has been signed to the Toronto Blue Jays organization and leaves the Surf.
MICHAEL EIN
Atlantic City Surf baseball team pitcher Andy High warms up during practice in Sandcastle Stadium, Atlantic City. (Pitchers had already had their pitching drills and warm ups early in the morning, before 10am. They were their to help with infield practice. Therefore: they were not throwing hard.) Wednesday, April 26, 2006 , (Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
Atlantic City Surfs Ozzie Timmons is congratulated by team mate Dario Delgado after hitting a home run in the first inning of Atlantic City Surf, Newark Bears baseball game held at Bernie Robbins Stadium in Atlantic City. Thursday , August 3 ,2006. ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
Atlantic City Surf baseball team pitcher Kevin Dougherty warms up during practice in Sandcastle Stadium, Atlantic City. (Pitchers had already had their pitching drills and warm ups early in the morning, before 10am. They were their to help with infield practice) Wednesday, April 26, 2006 , (Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
Atlantic City Mayor Bob Levy throws out the first pitch during the Atlantic City Surf Atlantic League baseball team's home opener at Sandcastle Stadium, Wednesday, May 3, 2006.
Michael Ein
Atlantic City Surf Baseball team Mrg. Jeff Ball looks on as team trainer Jessica Spencer tends to Surf catcher John Macleod after a play at home plate in which he tagged out Manuel Mejia of the Road Warriors during a late morning game at Bernie Robbins.Stadium. Thursday May, 25, 2006. (Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
Players gather during try outs for the Atlantic City Surf Baseball team at Bernie Robbins Stadium in Atlantic City .. Saturday, May 05 ,2007 . ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
Manager Jeff Ball conducts practice. Mon. Sept. 25 2006 Atlantic City Surf baseball team practice before beginning playoffs tomorrow night, at Bernie Robbins Stadium (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
Bernie Robbins Stadium, formerly the Sandcastle Stadium, former home of the Atlantic City Surf professional baseball adjacent to Bader Field, in Atlantic City, team aerial view April 2009.
Vernon Ogrodnek
Media day for the Atlantic City Surf baseball team. Ballplayers take the field to prepare for tomorrow night's opener at the new Sandcastle baseball field. Manager Doc Edwards.
BEN FOGLETTO
Surf Stadium is undergoing continuous renovations as Atlantic City plans for it's future. City officials hope to bring a baseball team back in the coming years. Wednesday, August 3, 2016 (Staff Photographer/Viviana Pernot)
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.