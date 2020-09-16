PHILADELPHIA — Jake Arrieta faces the end of his Phillies career.
Rhys Hoskins faces being lost for the season and possible Tommy John surgery.
Meanwhile, Mickey Moniak’s major league career is just beginning.
That’s the impact injuries have had on the Phillies this season.
The Phillies put Arrieta, who signed a three-year, $75 million contract with Philadelphia in March of 2018, on the 10-day injured list before Wednesday’s night’s game against the New York Mets.
On Tuesday night, the starting pitcher hobbled off the field with a right hamstring injury in the top of the sixth inning of the Phillies’ 4-1 win over the New York Mets.
The news on Hoskins was just as bleak. The first baseman injured the ulnar collateral ligament in his nonthrowing left elbow trying to make a tag in Saturday’s game against the Miami Marlins.
That type of injury is often associated with Tommy John surgery. Hoskins had been one of Philadelpha’s best power sources with 10 home runs since Aug. 1.
“The strength in my forearm and grip strength is a pretty big grip indicator on whether or not I’ll be able to come back at the end of the season,” Hoskins said. “I know surgery is not off the table. I’m more bummed and frustrated than anything.”
Hoskins said if he did have to have surgery he thinks he would be ready for spring training in 2021.
“Anytime you can avoid going under the knife, you want to,” he said. “But we’ll have to decide, with the help of the medical team, whether the elbow is strong enough where I’m not compensating other places in the swing.”
Wednesday’s most uplifting transaction was the promotion of Moniak from the alternate training camp in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The 22-year-old outfielder was not in Wednesday’s lineup.
The Phillies selected Moniak with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft. Phillies manager Joe Girardi saw Moniak up close during spring training in March.
“There’s a lot of talent there, but there’s also a kid that I thought handled big-league spring training well for such a young player,” Girardi said. “He wasn’t intimidated. He felt comfortable. Guys loved being around him.”
Moniak struggled offensively in his first few seasons. He began to turn the corner with the double-A Reading Fighting Phils last season, batting .252 with 28 doubles, 13 triples and 11 home runs.
“I’ve known we’ve seen other kids move faster,” Girardi said, “but you don’t see a lot of 21-year-old kids in the big leagues. He’s swung it extremely well in the (Allentown) camp. It just takes time.”
Philadelphia has had to deal with a seemingly never-ending stream of maladies as it tries to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Philadelphia (24-23) began Wednesday in possession of one of the National League’s two wild card berths.
The Phillies’ starting rotation got a boost Wednesday with the return of Zack Wheeler, who missed his last start with a torn nail on the middle finger of his pitching hand. Wheeler was set to duel against his former team, the Mets and ace Jacob deGrom.
While Wheeler returned, several other players are still missing.
Catcher J.T. Realmuto is day-to-day with an injured left hip. Reserved outfielder Kyle Garlick went on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with an oblique.
Outfielder Jay Bruce is trying to make his way back from an injured left quadricep.
The Phillies have no choice but to persevere.
“This is a group that has been resilient all year long,” Girardi said. “This team has bounced back a lot. We’re in a stretch where we’re playing a ton of games in a short period of time. I think it is next man up. The next guy just has to get the job done.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.