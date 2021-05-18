Phillies clear the air and then begin homestand with dramatic win

PHILADELPHIA –After a long road trip that ended on a frustrating note, the Phillies gave themselves a proper homecoming Tuesday night.
Philadelphia rallied for seven runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and beat the Miami Marlins 8-3 before 11,114 fans at Citizens Bank Park.
The Phillies put together a string of big hits in the eighth.
Nick Maton tied the game with a single to right.
Pinch hitter Ronald Torreyes doubled to left to give Philadelphia a 5-3 lead.
Bryce Harper knocked in two with a single to right field.
No at-bat may have been bigger than Andrew Kapp’s. The catcher fell behind 0-2 but then drew a one-out walk to load the bases. The Phillies followed the walk with four consecutive hits.
"What an inning for us," Harper said. "We just keep fighting."
Tuesday’s game started a six game homestand, and it came after the Phillies ended a nine-game road trip with a 10-8 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. Phillies manager Joe Girardi and shortstop Jean Segura were shown on television exchanging words in the dugout after Segura made an error in the first inning.
Before Tuesday’s game, both the manager and the second baseman said the incident was in the past.
“We’re all good,” Segura said. “We cleared it up and at the end of the day we’re here to win baseball games. Like Joe said whatever is said on the bench stays on the bench and whatever is said in the clubhouse stays in the clubhouse. At the end of the day, we’re all here and we’re loving each other and we’ll continue to play the game.”
Before the eighth inning rally, the Phillies appeared on their way to a frustrating defeat. Philadelphia trailed 3-1 after Jazz Chisolm lined a 100.5 mph fastball from Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado into the right field stands for a two-run home run in the top of the eighth.
If they lost, the Phillies would have squandered a stellar outing from starting pitcher Zack Wheeler, who allowed five hits and an unearned run in seven innings. Wheeler struck out 10 and threw 92 pitches before being removed for a pinch hitter.
The Phillies (22-20) trail the first-place New York Mets (20-16) by a game in the National League East.
The fans have been back at Citizens Bank Park for a few weeks now. In the eighth inning, the stadium was the loudest its been since 2019.
"For the 10,000 people that were there, it got pretty loud," Harper said. "That was really cool."

