Phillies clear the air and then begin homestand with dramatic win

“We’re all good,” Segura said. “We cleared it up and at the end of the day we’re here to win baseball games. Like Joe said whatever is said on the bench stays on the bench and whatever is said in the clubhouse stays in the clubhouse. At the end of the day, we’re all here and we’re loving each other and we’ll continue to play the game.”

Before the eighth inning rally, the Phillies appeared on their way to a frustrating defeat. Philadelphia trailed 3-1 after Jazz Chisolm lined a 100.5 mph fastball from Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado into the right field stands for a two-run home run in the top of the eighth.

If they lost, the Phillies would have squandered a stellar outing from starting pitcher Zack Wheeler, who allowed five hits and an unearned run in seven innings. Wheeler struck out 10 and threw 92 pitches before being removed for a pinch hitter.

The Phillies (22-20) trail the first-place New York Mets (20-16) by a game in the National League East.

The fans have been back at Citizens Bank Park for a few weeks now. In the eighth inning, the stadium was the loudest its been since 2019.

"For the 10,000 people that were there, it got pretty loud," Harper said. "That was really cool."

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.